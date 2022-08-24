Stephen Bradley admits winning Ferencváros tie is 'near impossible'

The visit of Ferencváros to Tallaght on Thursday is the biggest European night of the year for Shamrock Rovers but the first leg demolition warrants them planning beyond.

Uefa’s preference for rewarding national champions within their expanded network of three competitions facilitated Rovers a guarantee of Conference League group stages before they were crushed 4-0 in Budapast.

Their Europa League fallback from the Champions League may be dashed but they’ve got six games in the subsidiary Conference looming, with all their home fixtures today confirmed for 7,500-capacity Tallaght following Uefa’s granting of permission through minor logistical upgrades.

Rovers will discover their opposition for the pool in Friday morning’s draw in Istanbul, with West Ham United and early La Liga leaders Villareal just two of the possibilities. The three-in-a-row chasing champions won’t be seeking Aviva Stadium for the games regardless of whether they land a big fish.

Ferencváros, who are likely to have former English Premier League players Adam Bogdan and Mo Bešić, will look to seal their passage into the Europa group phase in style (kick-off 8pm).

However, pride dictates Stephen Bradley will urge his side to at least win this leg while pragmatism ensures he’s conscious of Sunday’s potentially tricky FA Cup visit to Drogheda United.

“We will try to win the game but to go through in the tie is near impossible at this level of opposition and the goals we gave away last week,” admitted the Hoops boss.

“It's trying to get that balance. We will go to win the game like we did against Ludogorets because we have our home record and feel we can win the game.

“We're not showing up with any other thought in our mind apart from can we win the game.

“We have to do better than last week. Ferencváros have eight full internationals who play regularly, so we know they are top players.

“Our goals conceded last week had nothing brilliant in them, just really poor from our point of view.

“A short corner, we don't move and get pinned in the six-yard box and the second one is everything that we knew they are, they run down the sides of you because they are quick and dynamic and we get done ball watching.

“The third one is a massive mistake which happens every now and then, and then the fourth one, the volley from the edge of the box, you take that.

“Overall, we can definitely be better in our press and more together. We gave them too much respect last week and if you do that, they will hurt you and they did.

“Sunday will come into our selection. You are always thinking about what's in front of you and what's coming.”

Jack Byrne is in line to start, having made just a cameo off the bench last week, but Bradley is still in the market for reinforcements ahead of a hectic upcoming schedule. The deadline for signing free agents expires on August 31.

“We’re looking at a few players but it’s about making sure that they are the right ones,” Bradley said.

“We are in a really good position domestically and in Europe. Hopefully next week we'll have everyone back, bar Pico Lopes.

“We don’t need to rush and make silly signings. The board has said they’ll be supportive of that.

“There’s been a lot of agents on, even more now with the group stages to come.

“That’s so much more appealing to players around Europe.

“When we played in Bulgaria all the teams over there had agents on. The same in Macedonia, the same in Hungary.

“It definitely becomes a different market.”