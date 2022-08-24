Shamrock Rovers cleared to use Tallaght for group stage games

UEFA has approved Shamrock Rovers' application to host home games at Tallaght Stadium should in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage
APPROVED: Shamrock Rovers goalkeeer Alan Mannus at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. The stadium has been approved for use in the Europa Conference League. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 12:57
TJ Galvin

Shamrock Rovers have announced that they have been given the go ahead to use Tallaght Stadium should they participate in the Europa Conference League.

Rovers are 4-0 down in their Europa League play-off against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros. The second leg of their Europa League play-off is on in Tallaght on Thursday night.

Stephen Bradley's men do have the safety net of the Europa Conference League group stages, which they are guaranteed to enter in if they lose.

In a statement Rovers said: "UEFA has approved Shamrock Rovers' application to host home games at Tallaght Stadium should we participate in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage.

"This is the outcome that our supporters and all at Shamrock Rovers F.C. were hoping for, and while the club will need to take on the cost of additional measures required to comply with UEFA Category 4 Stadium requirements, it’s a price worth paying to deliver on that wish.

"Following the completion of the SDCC works on the North Stand and modifications to the Main Stand, the stadium will be Category 4 compliant without additional works from 2023.

"We are grateful for the support of the FAI, in particular the Chief Security Officer/Match Operations Manager, Joe McGlue and SDCC in the application process."

Stephen Bradley looks on during training 24/8/2022

Stephen Bradley admits winning Ferencváros tie is 'near impossible'

