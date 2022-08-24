What's wrong at Liverpool and how can Jurgen Klopp fix it? 

1 Liverpool does not appear a happy ship right now?

It certainly looked that way as the usually placid James Milner hurled abuse at Virgil van Dijk after Manchester United’s opener on Monday - as well he might.

The veteran midfielder was left distinctly unimpressed at the Dutchman’s attempts to close down goalscorer Jadon Sancho and let him know in full view of millions of fans watching on TV at home.

It was a rare blip by the usually impeccable van Dijk and he has not been alone with a rash of individual errors contributing to Liverpool making their worst start to a league campaign since going five without a win in 2012.

“I was a football player and we don’t have any kind of issues in the team,” said manager Jurgen Klopp of the flashpoint. “Nobody is happy after losing a game. It’s completely normal.”

2 So who else is currently cause for concern?

Trent Alexander-Arnold was, arguably, the main under-achiever at Old Trafford although his critics would point out that his defensive capabilities have always been open to question.

United targeted him, through direct balls and the pace of Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and Alexander-Arnold’s shortcomings were exposed.

Normally, the England full-back has Jordan Henderson in front of him to offer much-needed defensive protection but the veteran was forced into a more central role last night due to Klopp’s decision to drop Fabinho.

That was at least in part due to Fabinho’s own underwhelming form over the first two games but with Harvey Elliott in front of Alexander-Arnold, the defender ran the risk of being left vulnerable.

Naby Keita might also have offered a covering role but, true to Klopp’s luck at the moment, he came down with an injury on Sunday and was ruled out of Old Trafford.

3 So injuries have taken their toll?

It is pretty much the main hope Klopp and his supporters have to cling to - that this current loss of form is simply down to an injury list that is bizarrely long, and worrying, for this early in a season.

There were conceivably seven players who would have been in contention for a start at Old Trafford but for injuries - plus new striker Darwin Nunez who was serving the first of a three-match ban for his sending off against Palace.

Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip would have been a better option than Joe Gomez in defence; Diogo Jota would have offered an attacking presence, even if only from the bench, and a weakened midfield could have been boosted by any of Keita, Thiago, Curtis Jones or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Add reserve keeper Caoimhin Kelleher and new deputy full-back Calvin Ramsay, and nine squad men are currently out - in an era when Klopp could have been making full use of his new five-sub option.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the match at Old Trafford. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

4 What are some of the other factors?

Many supporters still believe their team should have spent big on a shiny, new midfielder this summer although that is easier said than done, even for Liverpool.

But the departure of Sadio Mane, long time though it was coming, is taking time to get over as Liverpool adapt to a new forward line featuring Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Then there is the compelling argument that last season, in which Liverpool were wrestling with the tantalising hope of a quadruple until the late stages, took its toll and has left Klopp’s squad with a hangover which they have yet to shake off.

That may be a fairly intangible issue but what is beyond doubt is that Liverpool, like all teams, had a truncated pre-season which Klopp complained about, predictably, and responded by even arranging a friendly after their Premier League season had kicked off with a disappointing draw at Fulham.

Yes, it was the same schedule for all Premier League teams but not all Premier League teams enjoyed, and endured, the same exhausting schedule as Liverpool last season.

So much of Liverpool’s game is based on fitness and non-stop pressing that any slight drop off in intensity could, conceivably, lead to a drop off in results.

5 So how do Liverpool get out of this?

Simple, in the short-term at least. The fixture computer has done Klopp the favour of sending Bournemouth to Anfield this Saturday, fresh off very heavy defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal.

Anything less than a comfortable win for Liverpool on Saturday would set the alarm bells ringing and, to be frank, is inconceivable.

But, thereafter, the fixtures get tricky. A suddenly confident Newcastle visit Anfield next midweek before Klopp takes his team to Goodison for the Merseyside derby a week on Saturday. The form books suggests defeat is unlikely, but then a lot of “unlikely” things are happening around the Reds at the moment.

The more obvious answer is to hope that key players come back from injury quickly but the opposite appears to be happening. Klopp admitted at Old Trafford that he did not know how long Keita would be sidelined and Matip is now out longer than anticipated.