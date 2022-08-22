Waterford FC: A tale of three English benefactors in six years

Renowned as the county that produced the Fitzgeralds, Hales, Hunts, Shay Brennan, Paddy Coad, Daryl Murphy and John O’Shea, football in Waterford has been better known in recent years for its League of Ireland club’s chequered ownership.

It was April 2016 when an appeal was launched at a public meeting to source the €90,000 required to see out the season.

Pat O’Sullivan, then bankrolling league leaders Limerick FC, was invited to address the 100 people in attendance at the Woodlands Hotel, highlighting the imperative of local businesses and patrons supporting their local club.

Help emerged from further away from the south-east, though the benefactor did have Waterford roots.

Lee Power was familiar to an Irish audience for emerging at Norwich City at the worst possible time for an international breakthrough, unable to breach the stranglehold of John Aldridge, Niall Quinn and Tony Cascarino. He would have to make do with B caps but a successful venture into publishing amassed a fortune that facilitated takeovers of Swindon Town in 2013 and the hometown club of his grandfather three years later.

Power’s takeover transformed Waterford from First Division strugglers to champions within 12 months, the euphoria swelling turnouts at the RSC ten-fold.

The rising tide was reflected by an increased budget for serial league winner Pat Fenlon and Alan Reynolds, turbo-driving a fourth-placed finish that clinched European qualification for the first time since 1986. Celebrations at a top-four finish from their first Premier Division campaign for a decade soon sunk when a technicality over a name-change during Power’s takeover breached Uefa’s rules.

Power’s ire, especially at the FAI, dimmed the allure and he was relieved to offload the entity to Richard Forest midway through 2021.

There was still a balance owing as part of that transaction and Forrest’s early enthusiasm faded amid rancour over manager Marc Bircham’s sacking last October. A fanciful asking price of €1.3m was scoffed at but Andy Pilley saw potential in a cut-price deal and his arrival averts another potential cash crisis.

Waterford’s loyal fanbase have suffered enough false dawns to be wary of another White Knight but stability will suffice for the time being.