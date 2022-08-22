Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire on the bench for Liverpool showdown 

Eric ten Hag has left Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire out of his starting Manchester United XI for this evening's visit of Liverpool.

Without a point so far this season, the Red Devils will look to kickstart campaign against Jurgen Klopp's side at Old Trafford.

They'll attempt to do so with their captain and talismanic forward starting the game on the bench.

Anthony Elanga is named on the wing with Marcus Rashford leading the line.

Luke Shaw and Fred are also named amongst the subs.

Fabinho drops to the bench for Liverpool with both James Milner and Jordan Henderson featuring in the Reds' midfield.

Naby Keita has been ruled out through injury.

"The performances haven't been good enough so he's made some big calls," Roy Keane said on Sky Sports.

"That's what a a manager's job is, particularly at a big club. Big players, the personality of Ronaldo, obviously that's a big problem going back to pre-season.

"Harry Maguire has not played well, defensively they've given up goals. But that's no surprise, you look at the spine of the team, United, not just the start of the season, but last year, have not been good enough so he's been forced into these changes."

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott, Milner, Henderson, Salah, Diaz, Firmino