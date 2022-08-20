The decision was easy – Jamie Vardy signs Leicester contract extension

The decision was easy – Jamie Vardy signs Leicester contract extension

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy has signed a contract extension (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 10:45
James Nolan

Jamie Vardy says it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension which will keep him at Leicester until the summer of 2024.

The 35-year-old former England striker admits he did not have to think twice about putting pen to paper after a decade at the King Power Stadium.

He told LCFC TV: “I’m obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.

“I’ve been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture. I think you can see with the way we’re trying to play, the way the club’s wanting to go, that it’s going to be onwards and upwards.

“To carry on being involved with that, I was over the moon. Now it’s all about this season and finishing as high as we can.

“My legs are still feeling great so I’ll carry that on helping the club as much as I can, whether that’s scoring or assisting, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Vardy has been a key figure in Leicester’s rise to prominence after joining the club from then non-league Fleetwood for £1million in May 2012.

He has since made 387 appearances for the club and scored 164 goals in all competitions.

Vardy was instrumental in Leicester’s Premier League win in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

Sixteen of those goals came as the Foxes won promotion to the top flight in 2014 and he plundered 24 in all competitions, including 11 in consecutive Premier League games to break Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record, two seasons later as the club stunned the football world by lifting the title.

He helped Leicester reach the Champions League quarter-finals during the following season and became the oldest winner of the Premier League’s Golden Boot in 2019-20 after finding the back of the net on 23 occasions.

An FA Cup and Community Shield winner, Vardy also made 26 appearances for England and scored seven goals before announcing his retirement from international football in 2018.

More in this section

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - St. James' Park Newcastle ‘don’t fear’ Manchester City, says boss Eddie Howe
Thomas Tuchel File Photo Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
Shelbourne v Peamount United - 2022 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Quarter-Final King hails O'Reilly influence as Shels eye further progress 
LeicestervardyPlace: UK
Jurgen Klopp believes Erik ten Hag’s start in English football cannot be compared to his own (Jon Super/PA)

Erik ten Hag has had a tougher start in England than I did – Jurgen Klopp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up