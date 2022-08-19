Harps off the bottom after action-packed derby win over Sligo

Finn Harps 3 Sligo Rovers 2

Relegation-threatened Finn Harps notched up a crucial home win as they outfoxed Sligo Rovers to move off the bottom of the table in a cracking north-west derby played in a cup-tie atmosphere at Finn Park.

For Sligo, this was another costly defeat and their hopes of European football next season are fading — they are now seven points adrift of fourth placed St Pat’s.and 11 adrift of third-placed Derry City.

Twice Harps held a two-goal lead but twice Aidan Keena pulled goals back for Sligo before ultimately the visitors came up short.

Harps lived a charmed life after just two minutes as Sligo winger Karl O’Sullivan had a shot partially saved and a follow up blocked - with appeals for handball inside the box waved away.

Drama then followed on the touchline after 12 minutes as Harps manager Ollie Horgan protested furiously after Ryan Connolly was booked with the manager sent off.

Ryan Rainey then headed wide as he met a Regan Donelan cross before Harps took the lead on 18 minutes with captain Barry McNamee letting fly with a cracking drive from 20 yards that gave Luke McNicholas little chance.

Harps doubled their advantage on 36 minutes when a Donelon corner was headed in at the far post by Rainey.

Sligo got the lift they needed immediately after the break as O’Sullivan sent Keena racing towards the Harps goal on a counter-attack and he deftly guided the ball past the advancing James McKeown.

Harps made it 3-1 on 68 minutes when Rainey went down in the box under pressure from Will Fitzgerald and Paddy Kirk and from the resulting penalty Connolly obliged from the spot.

Connolly’s joy, though was short-lived, as he picked up a second yellow to get his marching orders just two minutes later.

Sligo once again pulled themselves back into the contest in the 81st minute with Keena scoring a penalty after substitute Frank Livak was fouled by Gary Boylan.

Kailin Barlow had a late chance for the Bit O’Red but McKeown was on hand to save as Harps held on.

Finn Harps: McKeown: Boylan, Boyle, Slevin, Donelon; Rainey, N’zeyi, Connolly, McNamee (McGing, 83) ; McWoods (Timlin, 90+4), Mihaljevic (Duncan, h-t)

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Banks (Barlow, 84 mins), Pijnaker, Blaney, Kirk; Burton, McDonnell (Cawley, 84), Fitzgerald (Livak, 72 mins); O’Sullivan, Mata, Keena.

Referee: R. Hennessy (Limerick).