Canaries salute the Sargent as striker fires double to down Millwall

American guides hosts to second win of the week as Norwich steady ship after shaky start to life back in Championship 
Bang in form: Norwich City's Josh Sargent scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 22:14
PA Staff

Josh Sargent was the hero as Norwich beat Millwall 2-0 to make it two Sky Bet Championship wins at Carrow Road in the space of four days.

The in-form frontman followed up his goal against Huddersfield on Tuesday night with a well-taken second half double as the Canaries took another big step forward after a poor start to the campaign.

Bottom after three games, Norwich moved into the top six ahead of the weekend fixtures as a result of a deserved win and are beginning to look like the promotion challengers they were expected to be at the start of the season.

Millwall battled bravely but did not look capable of getting back into the game once they had gone behind just after the break.

Dean Smith's side started brightly, although they struggled to create clear-cut chances against resolute visitors.

Kenny McLean might have done better with an early header from a Danel Sinani corner, while Sargent's glancing header from a Marcelino Nunez cross was not too far wide.

While Norwich's football had been pleasing on the eye in the opening period, there had been a distinct lack of goalmouth excitement and the hosts were quick to up their tempo after the break.

They were rewarded in the 50th minute when Sargent played an exquisite one two with Sinani just inside the box, after being picked out by Kieran Dowell, and lashed the ball past Bartosz Bialkowski to break the deadlock in emphatic fashion.

Nunez then curled a free-kick narrowly wide after Sargent had been upended just outside the box, before the lively striker charged down an attempted clearance from Bialkowski and almost tucked away the loose ball.

Millwall weathered the storm and fought hard for an equaliser but were largely kept at arm's length by a compact Norwich side who deservedly doubled their advantage 15 minutes from time.

Again it was Sargent who did the damage, this time from a swift breakaway as high clearance fell for Dowell, who calmly slid in his in-form colleague to steer the ball past the exposed Bialkowski.

