King hails O'Reilly influence as Shels eye further progress 

Noel King has hailed Shelbourne’s European progression – sealed by American legend Heather O’Reilly – as a magnificent win for Irish football.

The World Cup winner came out of retirement to experience the Champions League and made her mark by scoring the winner against Slovenians ZNK Pomurje on Thursday.

That victory over mini-group hosts advances the Irish champions to Sunday’s finale of the first round against Valur from Reykjavik, also at the Fazanerija Stadium. On offer from the victor from the four-team blitz is a berth alongside 23 others, including Slavia Prague and Swedes Rosengard, in Round Two.

Those knockout ties will determine which 12 teams proceed to the group phase alongside the preordained top four of Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Barcelona and holders Lyon.

A replica team performance, led by goalkeeper Amanda Budden, will be necessary for the Irish champions to see off their Icelandic counterparts.

“Thursday was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen,” said Reds boss King, who managed the Ireland U21 men’s team for eight years until Stephen Kenny succeeded him in late 2018.

“The team were magnificent in every phase, both keeping the ball and most importantly their determination and desire. They put all their emotions together to deliver a performance to keep them out.

“We rode our luck as Amanda Budden was brilliant in goal. This is a real achievement for Irish football and it’s onwards and upwards.” Although 37, O’Reilly’s class shone on Thursday. On just her fourth appearance, it took her four minutes to head in the solitary goal of the contest.

“Heather came to make an impact and she got the winner,” King said of the 231-cap international. “She’s a great person and leader. All the girls have enjoyed her company.”