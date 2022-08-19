Tottenham midfielder Nanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on loan

Frenchman Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon during the summer of 2019, going on to make a total of 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals
Tottenham midfielder Nanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on loan

LOAN: Tanguy Ndombele spent the second part of last season back on loan at former club Lyon. Pic: John Walton/PA

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 17:10
PA Sport

Midfielder Nanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to make the move permanent.

Frenchman Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon during the summer of 2019, going on to make a total of 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

After finding first-team chances limited under Antonio Conte, Ndombele, 25, spent the second half of last season back in Ligue 1 with Lyon.

A club statement from the Serie A side read: “Napoli announces that it has acquired the sporting performances of Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur on a temporary basis with the right of redemption (a permanent transfer).”

More in this section

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Thomas Tuchel unimpressed by Mike Dean admitting mistake in Tottenham clash
Crystal Palace v Everton - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - Selhurst Park He’s an Everton player: Frank Lampard not looking to sell Anthony Gordon
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium We love him – Brighton boss Graham Potter excited by Moises Caicedo potential
TottenhamNdombelePlace: UK
Gianluca Scamacca (left) opened his account in the European tie against Danish club Viborg (Nigel French/PA)

David Moyes: Give Gianluca Scamacca time to make his mark at West Ham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up