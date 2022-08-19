Chelsea sign Italian youngster Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

New chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have also turned to academy boss Neil Bath for part of their long-term transfer strategy.
Chelsea sign Italian youngster Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan
Chelsea have signed Cesare Casadei (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 13:25
Nick Purewal

Chelsea have completed the £12million signing of Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.

The Blues have added the highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder to their ranks, continuing the new owners’ drive to recruit the game’s brightest young stars.

New chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have also turned to academy boss Neil Bath for part of their long-term transfer strategy.

The Blues have now added Casadei to other young star signings Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina, Omari Hutchinson, Zak Sturge and Tyler Dibling.

Chelsea’s new owners are determined to plan for the long haul as well as boosting the senior squad strong amid a transformative summer.

“Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our under-21s squad,” said Bath.

“He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.”

Chelsea have already brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s senior ranks.

And Boehly and Eghbali will continue to push for deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon and Frenkie De Jong.

Chelsea view Italy youth international Casadei as a player of high promise who is already part way through the process of bridging the gap between academy and first team.

More in this section

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro will leave Madrid for Manchester United Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro will leave Madrid for Manchester United
Walsall v Aston Villa - Pre Season Friendly - Banks's Stadium Steven Gerrard confident Diego Carlos will play ‘big chunk’ of season
Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League - Old Trafford Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday
ChelseaCasadeiPlace: UK
Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Anfield

Mikel Arteta ‘very confident’ Bukayo Saka will sign new Arsenal deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up