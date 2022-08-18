'The messages were disgusting, but I just feel sorry for my mum and dad' - Britton reveals vile online abuse

Louis Britton has spoken about the extent of the abuse he received following his controversial switch from Waterford FC to their First Division title rivals Cork City.

Waterford already condemned the vile comments directed at the 21-year-old and the striker – who moved to Cork last month after his being recalled by his parent club Bristol City – gave his first-count insight to Waterford Local Radio on Thursday morning.

He said: “It all started from me joining Cork really. I have been getting comments since then to this day now.

“It’s just got to the point now where I thought that I had to get out there.

“Nobody had my number (but) it was all over social media on like Instagram and Twitter.

“That’s where you can make these fake accounts and say whatever you want. That’s where it all started really.

“It all started off with snake and rat emojis, which I can take. That’s not as bad, but it started getting a lot worse. Some disgusting comments."

Commenting on what he received after Monday’s draw against Waterford, in which he featured off the bench, Britton added: “After the game on Monday, I received some disgusting texts hoping that I would get a career-ending injury. Calling me a British b******, threatening that they would break my legs, and things like that. They have messaged my mum and dad, giving them abuse. It’s gone to a point where it’s gone too far now.

“The messages to my mum and dad were through Facebook messenger and Twitter, but the messages to me were through Instagram and Twitter. It was mostly Instagram.

“I received a voice message, which was the worst one to the honest. Wishing my mum to slit her throat is not nice to hear. That’s all I have to put out on that one to be honest. They said if I come to Waterford that I would get my head kicked in, and that they hoped myself and my mum slit our throats.

“Luckily for me, I’m thick skinned and I can take it. The messages were disgusting, but I just feel sorry for my mum and dad.

Waterford’s statement read: "Everyone involved with Waterford FC wants to clearly state that we are totally disgusted by the recent online remarks made to our former player Louis Britton,” a statement reads.

"We condemn abuse in all its forms. These ignorant and insensitive remarks were unfortunately written by idiots who have no understanding of our great game.

"There should be no place in any sport for these so-called 'keyboard warriors' whose vile comments only underpin their small minds.

"Football by its nature is a very transient employment and players leave clubs on a regular basis for various reasons, and while fans may not like to see their favourites leave, they can understand the reasons.

"Louis was a valuable member of our squad during his short time here and both he and his family were warmly embraced by the true fans of Waterford FC as are all of our current multicultural playing staff.”