Waterford condemn 'vile comments' aimed at former player Louis Britton

Waterford FC have condemned ‘ignorant and insensitive’ online messages sent to one of their former players.

Louis Britton was the target of online abuse - including threats of violence – after the Blues played his current club Cork City this week.

Britton lined out for Waterford last term during a loan stint before he was recalled to parent club Bristol City. He then joined the Rebel Army where he has helped them to the top of the First Division.

"Everyone involved with Waterford FC wants to clearly state that we are totally disgusted by the recent online remarks made to our former player Louis Britton,” a statement reads.

"We condemn abuse in all its forms. These ignorant and insensitive remarks were unfortunately written by idiots who have no understanding of our great game.

"There should be no place in any sport for these so-called 'keyboard warriors' whose vile comments only underpin their small minds.

"Football by its nature is a very transient employment and players leave clubs on a regular basis for various reasons, and while fans may not like to see their favourites leave, they can understand the reasons.

"Louis was a valuable member of our squad during his short time here and both he and his family were warmly embraced by the true fans of Waterford FC as are all of our current multicultural playing staff.”