Championship wrap: Reading power past leaders Blackburn

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading.

It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute.

Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone again in the 61st minute when Junior Hoilett drove home from the acutest of angles.

And 12 minutes from time, Reading substitute Lucas Joao secured a surprise victory with a smart turn and finish, condemning Rovers to their first defeat of the season.

Blackburn had won all their opening four matches in the league and Carabao Cup, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding only one.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips struck an added-time equaliser for Stoke as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough.

Former England centre half Phil Jagielka's own goal - on his 40th birthday - looked set to hand Boro all three points.

But with Chris Wilder's side ready to celebrate their first victory of the season, 20-year-old sub Wright-Phillips - grandson of former Arsenal striker Ian Wright - showed the family finishing skills to snatch a point in injury time.

Jacob Brown's second goal of the season put City in front before Duncan Watmore made it 1-1.

But it was all square seven minutes from the break. Jones supplied a low cross to the near post for Watmore to nip ahead of Jagielka to equalise.

And their attacking approach was rewarded as Jagielka turned in a Giles left-wing cross. Middlesbrough, however, couldn't find a third goal.

Even when skipper Lewis Baker missed a great chance to equalise, Stoke kept pressing and Wright-Phillips converted from close range from Baker's assist.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United continued their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command.

After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was sent off, Sunderland reduced the arrears with a goal from Lynden Gooch, but they never seriously threatened to draw level.

Gooch put an effort on target with only two minutes on the clock, but United keeper Wes Foderingham was equal to it, making a comfortable save.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Neil was sent-off in the 31st minute.

After James McAtee nipped in to win possession following a hesitant touch from Neil, he was brought down by the Sunderland player as he raced towards goal and referee James Linington immediately brandished a red card.

United soon made the numerical advantage count with Ahmedhodzic getting on the end of an Oliver Norwood corner in the 33rd minute, powerfully heading into the net from inside the six-yard box.

An impressive move two minutes after the restart saw the hosts extend their lead. Norwood's pass, intended for Sander Berge, was dummied into the path of Ahmedhodzic whose low cross to the near post was tapped in by Lowe.

Sunderland pulled a goal back when John Egan's poor pass to McAtee was intercepted by Jay Matete and Stewart seized on the loose ball, playing in Gooch, who chipped Foderingham.

Elsewhere, West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns.

The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches.

The team from Wales, meanwhile, sit in the top six after putting together successive clean sheets.