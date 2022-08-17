'No time or place' - Coleman not one to let injuries get in the way of representing club or country 

Three into two doesn’t go and even if it was short-lived there’s no tinge of regret within Séamus Coleman that he put his country first in that conundrum.

Something had to give. The pain threshold he belied to give his all in Everton’s quest to avoid relegation elongated to the international circuit in June.

Though he left the Yerevan pitch with his groin as damaged as his pride in defeat, losing his pre-season was the least bad outcome of the trio to sacrifice.

“I was hanging on for the last six league games, going without any rest,” the Donegalman explained.

“I thought by having a week off, I would be fit to go and play in the four Ireland games but could feel it niggling again. Then, I had to have a procedure done, which I knew would be the case.

“In the bigger picture, the easiest thing would have been to get the problem sorted six or seven weeks out from the season’s end but there was no time or place.

“The second easiest was not to turn up with Ireland, have the procedure and be ready for pre-season but I always want to give my all to both teams. I have to suck this little bit up now.” It has the defender playing catch-up with Frank Lampard. Approaching his 34th birthday in October, Coleman was never going to be a constant component in a Toffees side that cannot afford another scrape with the drop.

Ireland and Everton’s captain overcame his latest ailment to make the bench for Saturday's defeat at Aston Villa and his becalming influence will be required on the pitch as well around a club already in a state of flux. Failure to beat top-flight newcomers Nottingham Forest on Saturday is sure to regress them into crisis mode.

Few possess a cooler head than Coleman.

Indulging the euphoric scenes that accompanied Everton’s escape last season wasn’t in his DNA and the only spring in his step walking the sandy beaches of his native Killybegs on his break was derived from relief.

Whereas the enthusiasm doesn’t dim with age, the body does. Coleman has had his share of injuries, most horrifically the broken leg against Wales in 2017 that kept out for a year, but the wear and tear from hamstring, thigh and now groin strains does take its toll.

It probably explains why the player in his last year under contract is reluctant to wander too far beyond the task at hand, despite the landmark of Euro 2024 emerging into sight once the draw is made in Frankfurt on October 9.

Coleman will witness a rump of his clubmates venturing off to Qatar for the winter World Cup.

As much as he craves to emulate them at the next Euro showpiece, circumstances will dictate whether he sticks around for the qualifiers starting next March and beyond.

Stephen Kenny has already flagged his intention to retain Coleman as skipper on the road to Germany next year but given his game-time is already moderated during international double-headers like the latest looming in four weeks, the prospects of active service are primary in the criteria.

“When I feel that I can't compete any more at the level that I am at, I am not going to just hang in there for the sake of it,” he confesses.

“I have to feel like I am of value to whoever I am playing for, be that for Everton or Ireland.

“In an ideal world, it would be great if we qualify for the Euros and I can play at that level.

“I’m not 22 anymore but I feel fit. Turnarounds are tougher than they were 10 years ago but at the same time you get a great kick from being out there, putting your body on the line and helping as much as possible.

“I played 30 Premier League games last season. Injuries are part and parcel of football and this one – a sports hernia – is something players of all different ages get.

“I’m not getting any younger but still have that massive drive, massive love and massive determination to play games at this level.

“My mindset, and the way I work, is that tomorrow is the next biggest day for me. And then the one after that. I’ll keep proving myself and then see where I’m at.

“I don’t like looking too far ahead. As boring as it sounds, I look to the next day. You’ve just got to make short-term plans, in my opinion.” Ireland’s tigerish Toffee has earned a sufficient reputation at this stage for that opinion to matter.