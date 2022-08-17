Irish duo score for Swans while Robbie Brady takes more plaudits

It was a busy night in the Championship.
Irish duo score for Swans while Robbie Brady takes more plaudits

ON FORM: Swansea City's Michael Obafemi attempts a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match.

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 00:20
Cian Locke

Ireland internationals Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi were on the scoresheet for Swansea City in the Championship clash.

But, though two goals up, the Swans collapsed late on at the Liberty Stadium, with Millwall scoring two injury-time goals to earn a point.

Manning struck after a minute with a sweetly-hit effort, before his international colleague burst through for a second.

However, the Lions scored twice deep in added time - thanks to a pair of own goals – to earn an unlikely draw.

Bristol City had Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes sent off but still claimed their first win of the league season with a deserved 2-0 success against Luton at Ashton Gate.

The home side took a fifth-minute lead when Alex Scott's precise through ball allowed Nahki Wells to move into the box on the left and place a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.

Tommy Conway doubled the advantage on 27 minutes, shooting into an unguarded net from six yards after Andreas Weimann had broken down the left flank and supplied an inch-perfect low cross.

City were reduced to 10 men on 67 minutes when Sykes received a straight red card for diving into a tackle on Luke Freeman, who was cautioned for his reaction.

But Luton rarely threatened a comeback and remain winless after four Championship fixtures.

Georgie Kelly -- off the bench -- and star forward Chiedozie Ogbene lined out for Rotherham United while Robbie Brady, Alan Browne and Troy Parrott all featured for Preston North End in the teams’ meeting at Deepdale.

The sides played out a scoreless draw but Parrott and man of the match Brady linked up well throughout.

Andrew Omobamidele anchored the defence as Norwich City finally picked up their first Championship win of the season.

It came at the fourth attempt as early goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani set up a 2-1 victory over 10-man Huddersfield at Carrow Road.

Sargent headed home with just six minutes on the clock before Sinani, who spent last season on loan with the Terriers, made it 2-0 after 16 minutes.

The visitors, who had Tom Lees sent off early in the second half for a professional foul, made a game of it after that, with substitute Pat Jones pulling one back near the end, prompting one or two anxious moments, but Norwich held on for the three points.

More in this section

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly West Ham agree £10.1m deal to sign PSG’s Thilo Kehrer
Wesley Fofana file photo Wesley Fofana tells Leicester he wants to join Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - The Hawthorns Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on loan
<p>HOT STREAK: Rangers' Antonio-Mirko Colak was on the scoresheet again. </p>

Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up