Irish duo score for Swans while Robbie Brady takes more plaudits

Ireland internationals Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi were on the scoresheet for Swansea City in the Championship clash.

But, though two goals up, the Swans collapsed late on at the Liberty Stadium, with Millwall scoring two injury-time goals to earn a point.

Manning struck after a minute with a sweetly-hit effort, before his international colleague burst through for a second.

However, the Lions scored twice deep in added time - thanks to a pair of own goals – to earn an unlikely draw.

Bristol City had Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes sent off but still claimed their first win of the league season with a deserved 2-0 success against Luton at Ashton Gate.

The home side took a fifth-minute lead when Alex Scott's precise through ball allowed Nahki Wells to move into the box on the left and place a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.

Tommy Conway doubled the advantage on 27 minutes, shooting into an unguarded net from six yards after Andreas Weimann had broken down the left flank and supplied an inch-perfect low cross.

City were reduced to 10 men on 67 minutes when Sykes received a straight red card for diving into a tackle on Luke Freeman, who was cautioned for his reaction.

But Luton rarely threatened a comeback and remain winless after four Championship fixtures.

Georgie Kelly -- off the bench -- and star forward Chiedozie Ogbene lined out for Rotherham United while Robbie Brady, Alan Browne and Troy Parrott all featured for Preston North End in the teams’ meeting at Deepdale.

The sides played out a scoreless draw but Parrott and man of the match Brady linked up well throughout.

Andrew Omobamidele anchored the defence as Norwich City finally picked up their first Championship win of the season.

It came at the fourth attempt as early goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani set up a 2-1 victory over 10-man Huddersfield at Carrow Road.

Sargent headed home with just six minutes on the clock before Sinani, who spent last season on loan with the Terriers, made it 2-0 after 16 minutes.

The visitors, who had Tom Lees sent off early in the second half for a professional foul, made a game of it after that, with substitute Pat Jones pulling one back near the end, prompting one or two anxious moments, but Norwich held on for the three points.