Manchester United happy for James Garner to leave for £15m

Manchester United will listen to offers for James Garner, with the asking price for the midfielder in the region of £15m. As Erik ten Hag has only Scott McTominay and Fred as frontline players in the position his decision to allow the 21-year-old to leave may be to generate funds for new recruits.

After extending his contract with United, Garner spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing 41 times in the Championship as Forest gained promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.