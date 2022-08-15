Manchester United happy for James Garner to leave for £15m

OPEN TO OFFERS: James Garner in pre-season action for Manchester United. Pic: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 20:30
Jamie Jackson

Manchester United will listen to offers for James Garner, with the asking price for the midfielder in the region of £15m. As Erik ten Hag has only Scott McTominay and Fred as frontline players in the position his decision to allow the 21-year-old to leave may be to generate funds for new recruits.

After extending his contract with United, Garner spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing 41 times in the Championship as Forest gained promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Ten Hag’s decision to field Christian Eriksen as a holding player in Saturday’s humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford further highlighted his paucity of resources in the department. While the Dane can operate there he is far more accomplished in an advanced role.

Ten Hag has overseen two defeats in his opening two matches – Brighton won 2-1 at Old Trafford. Liverpool are the visitors next Monday and the Dutchman has only two and a half weeks to try to bolster the squad. The Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong remains Ten Hag’s No 1 target and he also wishes to add a forward, with Ajax’s Antony remaining of interest.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old Brazilian told NOS: “Will Ten Hag call me? No idea. He has to discuss this with my agents, I’m focused on here. What will come, will come, we will see.

“I feel good at Ajax. I give everything for this club, every minute. So I am loving this city and this club.” 

Ten Hag hopes to close a deal for Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot this week. An initial £15m fee has been agreed but personal terms for the French midfielder have not been concluded.

