Spurs happier with point but they need to improve against top sides

The first London derby of a season being wrapped around a World Cup rented to a country with ridiculously hot temperatures was played in blazing heat and finished in a blazing row.

This was billed as an early chance for both sides to make a statement, but with arguably more pressure on Spurs to show they really were capable of moving on that one step they have been threatening but not delivering for some seasons.

The heat was a major factor for fans to consider. Such is the reality of being a football fan in today’s Premier League that a mini-meme on Twitter the day before in which Manchester City’s supporter services account stated fans would not be allowed to take sun cream into the ground came as little surprise.

It prompted questions to Spurs about whether we’d face the same at Stamford Bridge, a ground where effort is invariably made to make us feel unwelcome, and whether water would be available or likely to run out as has been the case at some grounds.

Spurs pushed the hosts to be hospitable and messaged travelling fans on the morning that water and sun cream would be permitted. This didn’t stop Spurs' travelling stewards having to argue to keep refreshment kiosks open to enable fans to get water.

Sometimes you wonder if football clubs see fans attending as an inconvenience.

Perhaps because of the heat and the fact it was early in the season, the immediate lead up to kick-off didn’t have the unpleasant edge that is so often displayed in fixtures between these clubs.

Chelsea unveiled a rather embarrassing surfer as the teams emerged, featuring an image that was either a sunglasses-clad Todd Boehly or some kind of obscure tribute to C.H.I.P.S. If it was Boelhy, it was some achievement to get a banner before you’d even been in charge for one home game. I’m old enough to remember when you only got a banner if you’d achieved something on the pitch.

An observation that will no doubt prompt a riposte from the more Blue-inclined readers about Spurs and trophies - which brings us nicely back to the main attraction.

Spurs started brightly enough, without showing the slickness and confidence that had been on display in the preceeding fixture against Southampton. But the press seemed to be doing its job as play was largely confined to Chelsea’s half. Almost inevitably, the Blues went ahead.

That seemed to conjure up some old doubts, and Spurs reverted to the flat, out of confidence and out of ideas performance we’ve seen so often from them on this ground.

Tottenham’s transfer business is adjudged to have been pretty good, the club raising eyebrows by signing players the manager wanted early, and who could provide options from the bench now rather than be part of a cunning masterplan only understood by the board.

And it was that option from the bench that sparked Spurs’ hopes back into life. The introduction of Richarlison provided some much needed energy and Spurs started to create problems for their opponents again.

Changes paid off, Hojberg shot Spurs level and it looked like game on. From the midst of the celebrations in the away end, we missed what was evidently the beginning of the Tuchel-Conte mini-soap opera. But hopes were dashed when terrible defending let Reece James restore the hosts’ lead.

Both sides dug in, the force of challenges from both sides indicating the mutual dislike that is never far from the surface. The final segment of the match seemed intent on restoring the temperature to the highs of the day, and the celebrations after Kane’s late late equaliser told their own story.

Then there was the Tuchel-Conte spat on the final whistle, ending with red cards for both managers. That outbreak of fire will dominate post-match comment, but when the heat dies down there will be deeper questions to consider.

Spurs will be the happier with the late mugging, but if this is to count when it matters at the end of the season, they’ll need to show more fire against the top sides.