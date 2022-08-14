Colin Healy: Improved performance is a must against Waterford 

For City, a win will see them move six points clear at the top of the table with just seven games remaining this season.
Colin Healy: Improved performance is a must against Waterford 

BOUNCE BACK: Cork City manager Colin Healy salutes the supporters after the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round match between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City at St Colman's Park in Cobh, Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 15:40
Andrew Horgan

Monday night promises to be another significant night in the race for the first division title as Cork City take on Waterford at Turner’s Cross.

For City, a win will see them move six points clear at the top of the table with just seven games remaining this season.

For Waterford, a victory will keep alive their faint hopes of snatching the league crown and with it the only automatic promotion place as they would move to within just six points of the leaders and just three points behind Galway United in second.

Both sides come into this crucial game in hand in contrasting form as the Rebel Army were beaten 2-0 by Treaty United at the Cross on Friday night while the Blues came from behind to defeat Galway 2-1 at the RSC on the same evening.

Speaking after their loss to their Limerick rivals which ended their 22-game unbeaten run in the league - it was only their second loss of the campaign - City manager Colin Healy insisted his side will need to produce a much-improved performance tonight - kick-off is at 7:45 pm - if they are to take a huge step closer to securing a return to the Premier Division.

“It was, it was (hugely disappointing). I didn’t think we were at it tonight to be perfectly honest, I thought we were a yard off the pace of it,” began Healy.

“It just wasn’t one of our performances. We were a bit flat, we were slow onto seconds and we didn’t control the game as I thought we should have.

“In the final third we just didn’t look like we were going to score. We had a great chance after about a minute, it would’ve been a different game then but you have got to take those chances.

“No matter what level you play you have got to look after the ball especially here if you give away the ball you get punished.

“I thought we were sloppy in possession, the balls into the box weren’t as good as normal but it was just one of those games.

“It’s a good thing to have a game coming up quickly. They (Waterford) are flying at the moment, they’re a good side.

“But we will get ready for the game Monday and hopefully, we will go on and put in a better performance than we did tonight.

“It will be a tough game. We will give them the respect but we need to be better than we were tonight to go and get something against these boys because they are a good side.

“They will probably be saying the same about us so it has the making of a good game.

“Hopefully, we can go on, put in a good performance, and get the three points.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Squad Training and Press Conference St Pat's recruit Danny Rogers to replace Anang
St Patrick's Athletic v Waterford - Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round Waterford boss Danny Searle says all the pressure is on Cork City
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City’s sunscreen ban ‘very worrying’ – skin cancer charity
<p>OFF THE MARK: Nottingham Forest won their first Premier League home match for since 1999. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA</p>

Nottingham Forest off the mark with victory over West Ham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up