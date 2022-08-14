Colin Healy: Improved performance is a must against Waterford 

Monday night promises to be another significant night in the race for the first division title as Cork City take on Waterford at Turner’s Cross.

For City, a win will see them move six points clear at the top of the table with just seven games remaining this season.

For Waterford, a victory will keep alive their faint hopes of snatching the league crown and with it the only automatic promotion place as they would move to within just six points of the leaders and just three points behind Galway United in second.

Both sides come into this crucial game in hand in contrasting form as the Rebel Army were beaten 2-0 by Treaty United at the Cross on Friday night while the Blues came from behind to defeat Galway 2-1 at the RSC on the same evening.

Speaking after their loss to their Limerick rivals which ended their 22-game unbeaten run in the league - it was only their second loss of the campaign - City manager Colin Healy insisted his side will need to produce a much-improved performance tonight - kick-off is at 7:45 pm - if they are to take a huge step closer to securing a return to the Premier Division.

“It was, it was (hugely disappointing). I didn’t think we were at it tonight to be perfectly honest, I thought we were a yard off the pace of it,” began Healy.

“It just wasn’t one of our performances. We were a bit flat, we were slow onto seconds and we didn’t control the game as I thought we should have.

“In the final third we just didn’t look like we were going to score. We had a great chance after about a minute, it would’ve been a different game then but you have got to take those chances.

“No matter what level you play you have got to look after the ball especially here if you give away the ball you get punished.

“I thought we were sloppy in possession, the balls into the box weren’t as good as normal but it was just one of those games.

“It’s a good thing to have a game coming up quickly. They (Waterford) are flying at the moment, they’re a good side.

“But we will get ready for the game Monday and hopefully, we will go on and put in a better performance than we did tonight.

“It will be a tough game. We will give them the respect but we need to be better than we were tonight to go and get something against these boys because they are a good side.

“They will probably be saying the same about us so it has the making of a good game.

“Hopefully, we can go on, put in a good performance, and get the three points.”