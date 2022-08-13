Derby County in for St Pat’s ‘keeper Joseph Anang

West Ham United agreed to loan their 22-year-old to the FAI Cup champions - on a deal until the end of November - but it’s been reported Anang was at Pride Park today for Derby’s win over Barnsley.
Derby County in for St Pat’s ‘keeper Joseph Anang

WANTED MAN: St. Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Joseph Anang. ©INPHO/Kostadin Andonov

Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 21:01
John Fallon

St Patrick’s Athletic are in danger of losing their goalkeeper Joseph Anang if local reports linking him with a switch to Derby County prove accurate.

West Ham United agreed to loan their 22-year-old to the FAI Cup champions - on a deal until the end of November - but it’s been reported Anang was at Pride Park today for Derby’s win over Barnsley.

Anang has stepped into the vacancy left by the departure of Cup final hero Vitezslav Jaros, also a Premier League loanee from Liverpool, and showed his class in last month’s Europa Conference League second round victory over NS Mura.

Should the switch materialise, it will be the second time a loan stint for the ex-England U20 international has been cut short.

He made 18 appearances in all competitions for the EFL League Two outfit Stevenage in the first half of last season.

First-team goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero had spoken of Anang's career plan when his move to the Saints was clinched.

The custodian has yet to appear for the Hammers first team, situated behind Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola and Darren Randolph in the pecking order.

“He needs to play,” Valero said. “He has been to Stevenage in the first part of the season, he has played 18 games, and now he needs to gain more experience.

“He’s been with England U18s and U20s. He’s a good prospect and, at this stage, he’s been through the West Ham U18s and U23s, and the next stage is to go play on loan and prove yourself and keep developing your game and character as a professional goalkeeper.”

More in this section

Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Brentford blitz Man United to heap more misery on Ten Hag
Southampton v Leeds United - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Late Walker-Peters strike earns Southampton draw against Leeds
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Newcastle duo Pope and Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate
<p>Man Utd are bottom of the league after back-to-back defeats under new manager Erik ten Hag (Dave Thompson/PA)</p>

Manchester United end a day bottom of the league for the first time in 30 years

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up