Derby County in for St Pat’s ‘keeper Joseph Anang

St Patrick’s Athletic are in danger of losing their goalkeeper Joseph Anang if local reports linking him with a switch to Derby County prove accurate.

West Ham United agreed to loan their 22-year-old to the FAI Cup champions - on a deal until the end of November - but it’s been reported Anang was at Pride Park today for Derby’s win over Barnsley.

Anang has stepped into the vacancy left by the departure of Cup final hero Vitezslav Jaros, also a Premier League loanee from Liverpool, and showed his class in last month’s Europa Conference League second round victory over NS Mura.

Should the switch materialise, it will be the second time a loan stint for the ex-England U20 international has been cut short.

He made 18 appearances in all competitions for the EFL League Two outfit Stevenage in the first half of last season.

First-team goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero had spoken of Anang's career plan when his move to the Saints was clinched.

The custodian has yet to appear for the Hammers first team, situated behind Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola and Darren Randolph in the pecking order.

“He needs to play,” Valero said. “He has been to Stevenage in the first part of the season, he has played 18 games, and now he needs to gain more experience.

“He’s been with England U18s and U20s. He’s a good prospect and, at this stage, he’s been through the West Ham U18s and U23s, and the next stage is to go play on loan and prove yourself and keep developing your game and character as a professional goalkeeper.”