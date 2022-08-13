Gabriel Jesus delivers in spades as Arsenal overcome Leicester challenge 

ARSENAL 4 LEICESTER 2

GABRIEL Jesus had already brought raw summer optimism to Arsenal. Under a scorching Emirates sun, he transformed it into full-baked belief with two first-half goals and a display of unremitting poise.

As if his first two Arsenal goals weren't enough as the Gunners swept past Leicester, it was Jesus's willingness to pull defenders into areas they didn't want to visit that created havoc for his teammates to exploit.

A bright opening saw chances wasted at both ends of the pitch. First, Wesley Fofana sprinted forward to join in the Leicester attack only to lack the coolness to direct his shot beyond Aaron Ramsdale, who blocked with his legs.

Then, Jesus flicked a Gabriel Martinelli cross against the outside of the Leicester post. The same post denied Granit Xhaka five minutes later, his header from a teasing Bukayo Saka cross rebounding to Oleksandr Zinchenko who lifted his wild shot over bar.

Arsenal's play revolved around the mobility of Jesus, who drew Fofana into a wrestling foul which earned the Leicester defender a yellow card.

When the Brazilian next strode into the same area of the pitch, it was to slip the ball inside to Martinelli, who combined with Xhaka to find Jesus once more. A deft swish of his right foot saw the striker lift an impudent curling chip over Danny Ward for his first Premier League goal since his £45m move from Manchester City.

Within 14 minutes he had scored again and been narrowly denied his hat-trick.

An inswinging corner was headed on inadvertently by Jamie Vardy and perfectly into the path of Jesus who stooped to nod in Arsenal's second. It was the turn of Jonny Evans to be embarrassed next as Jesus controlled a bouncing punt upfield before turning the Leicester defender only to see Danny Ward parry his shot.

The Leicester keeper denied Arsenal's new hero again as half-time approached.

There was still time for Leicester's already sour move to worsen further when VAR persuaded referee Darren England to overturn his decision to award a penalty after Vardy tumbled in contact with Ramsdale.

Their mood changed within eight minutes of the restart when they were gifted a route back into the contest, William Saliba nodding a James Justin header needlessly into his own net.

Less than two minutes later, Leicester returned the favour when Ward dropped a Ben White Cross. Jesus stabbed the ball to Xhaka, who prodded it home.

The same sequence of goals was repeated in the final quarter-hour when James Maddison collected a Kelechi Iheanacho pass before drilling his shot through Ramsdale's legs.

Again the Arsenal response was instant. The impressive Martinelli spotted the smallest of far post gaps and sent his shot spinning into the bottom corner.

The only thing that was missing for an ecstatic Arsenal support was a Jesus hat-trick. A late hurried shot high and wide was to blame for that.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 6; White 7 (Tomiyasu 75, 6), Saliba 6, Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 7 (Tierney 77, 6); Partey 6, Xhaka 8; Saka 7 (Smith Rowe 85, 6), Odegaard 7, Martinelli 8; Jesus 9 (Nketiah 85, 6).

Subs not used: Turner, Lokonga, Holding, Elneny, Pepe.

Leicester City (3-4-2-1): Ward 5; Fofana 6, Evans 5, Amartey 6 (Daka 63, 5); Castagne 6, Ndidi 6, Dewsbury-Hall 5, Justin 7; Tielemans 5 (Praet 63, 6), Maddison 8; Vardy 6 (Iheanacho 70, 7)

Subs not used: Iversen, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Albrighton, Perez.

Referee: Darren England 7