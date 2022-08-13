Aston Villa survive late Everton surge to take all three points

Aston Villa 2 Everton 1

The alarm bells are already starting to ring at Everton after they were left point-less after their opening two Premier League games.

Goals by Danny Ings and Emilano Buedia gave Steve Gerrard's Aston Villa their first win and although a Lucas Digne own goal gave Everton late hope the defeat underlined Frank Lampard's desperate need for attacking re-inforcements.

As against Cheslea on the opening day, the defensive performance was decent enough - with loan signing Conor Coady making a solid debut - but Lampard's team are lacking a cutting edge on the final third in the continuing injury absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

How Lampard must wish he had a striker like Ings who has now scored against the Merseyside club for four different clubs - Burnley, Liverpool and Southampton being the others.

Ings fired home his first of the season in the 31st minute after spinning on to Ollie WAtkins' pass and wrong-footing three Everton players in the process. It followed a quick counter attack started by new captain John McGinn who won the ball off Dwight McNeil before sending Watkins away.

Everton had enjoyed a let-off in the second minute when Diego Carlos sent a headed chance over from McGinn's corner but chances were at a premium in the searing heat.

Anthony Gordon had a 'goal' disallowed' for offside after James Tarkowski had headed down a corner and Damarai Gray failed to react quick enough to a chance when Villa failed to deal with an Alex Iwobi cross.

Everton started the second half with more attacking intent and Martinez was forced into his own save by Gray's shot.

Lampard gave his attack a focal point by sending on Salomon Rondon after 64 minutes but the introduction of Buendia swung the game back in Villa's favour and he netted the second after 85 minutes after exchanging passes with Watkins.

Digne's own goal - from new boy Amadou Onana's cross - moments later gave Everton late hope and only a vital interception by Tyrone Mings stopped Rondon from netting a dramatic equaliser.

Anana, at fault for Villa' second goal when he gave away possession in midfield soon after coming on as a sub, almost made amends when he rolled a late chance but the spirited late attacking flourish came too late and Villa held on for the win to leave Lampard frustrated for the second week running.

Villa (4-3-1-2): Martinez 6; Cash 7 (Young 90), Diego Carlos 6 (Chambers 90), Mings 6, Digne 5; McGinn 7, Kamara 6, Ramsey 7 (Konsa 90); Countinho 5 (Buendia 59, 5) Watkins 6, Ings 7 (Bailey 78,5).

Subs not used: Douglas Luiz,, Augustinsson, Olsen, Archer.

Goals: Ings 31, Buendia 85..

Booked: Coutinho, Digne, Ings..

Everton (5-4-1): Pickford 6; Patterson 6, Holgate 6, Coady 6 (Alli 80, 5), Tarkowski 6, Mykoleno 6; McNeil 5 (Rondon 64, 5) Iwobi 6, Doucoure 5 (Davies 34, 5) Gray 6 (Onana 80, 5); Gordon 5.

Subs not used: Keane, Begovic, Coleman, Ruben Vinagre, Mills.

Goal: Digne own goal 86.

Booked: Davies.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7.