UCD win relegation six-pointer against Finn Harps

UCD 2 Finn Harps 1

Teenager Evan Caffrey scored a goal of this season contender as 10-man UCD came from behind to give themselves a massive lift in every sense with victory in this rousing relegation six-pointer at the UCD Bowl.

Only their third win of the campaign sees College leapfrog a point above Harps in their intriguing battle at the foot of the table.

It’s now two wins and a draw for Andy Myler’s Students over the Donegal side. They will meet for the last time at Finn Park in the penultimate game of the season in late October.

Unchanged from their impressive win over Drogheda United last week, Harps saw plenty of the ball early on and were ahead on 16 minutes.

UCD midfielder Dara Keane was adjudged to have pulled down Ethan Boyle as they went for a Regan Donelon free kick in the box.

Filip Mihaljevic sent Lorcan Healy the wrong way for what is the ninth penalty UCD have conceded this season.

Redemption was prompt for Keane as he was instrumental in UCD’s equaliser within two minutes.

The midfielder’s drilled shot cannoned back off a post. Donal Higgins was alert to the loose ball to tap it into the net.

Despite finishing the first half well, it looked to be unravelling for College within six minutes of the second.

They first lost the influential skipper Jack Keaney to injury before Keane, booked for giving away the penalty, received a second yellow card for a foul on Conor Tourish and was sent off.

But it merely served to galvanise them as they took the lead for what proved the winner with an absolutely sublime goal on 58 minutes.

Dylan Duffy and Higgins were involved in setting up 19-year-old Caffrey who hit a stunning drive from 30 yards which arrowed into the top corner giving McKeown no chance.

UCD: Healy; Gallagher, Keaney (Dunne, 50), Todd, Osam; Higgins (Brennan, 71), Caffrey; Duffy, Keane, Dignam (Ryan , 88); Lonergan.

Finn Harps: McKeown; Boylan, Tourish (Carillo, 57; Duncan, 83)), Slevin; Boyle, N’Zeyi, Connolly, Donelan (Rainey, 83); McNamee (Jones, 63); McWoods, Mihaljevic.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).