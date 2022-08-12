Adeyemo on song as Longford take Bray scalp 

The 'Town claimed a third win on the spin on Friday evening as Bray’s poor home record at a sun-kissed Carlisle Grounds this season continued.
DEFEAT: Bray Wanderers manager Pat Devlin saw his side slip to a defeat. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 21:42
Paul Dowling

Bray Wanderers 0 Longford Town 3 

Jordan Adeyemo scored twice as Longford took another step towards the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-offs.

Having not played since crashing out of the FAI Cup last month against Shels, the Seagulls made three changes with Darragh Lynch, Keith Dalton and Conor McManus coming in.

After defeating Cobh 2-0 last week, the away club drafted in Aaron Robinson and Mark Hanratty their starting side.

The three previous matches in 2022 between the clubs had seen each team win once with the other tie being drawn.

The Wicklow outfit actually had the better of the opening exchanges until the water break in the 23rd minute.

But then, two goals in a five minute spell either side of the half hour side the Midlanders take a 2-0 line.

Shane Elworthy’s measured 26th minute ball over the top from the right channel saw Jordan Adeyemo beat the offside. The striker then evaded Stephen McGuinness before rolling into an empty net.

Then in the 31st minute, Adeyemo was brought down in the box with ‘Town skipper (and former Bray player) Sam Verdon slotting in the penalty.

The second period was just into 50th minute when the visitors notched a third.

Ex-Seagull Dylan Barnett whipped in a cross from the left which saw Adeyemo get between two opponents to place a close range volley to the net.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Callaghan (Byrne half time), Hudson, Knight, McManus; Clifford, Hollywood (Massey 84); Thompson (Feeney half time), Dalton, Fox (Donohue 84); Lynch (Conor Knight 84).

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, McDonnell, Barker, Barnett; McMenamy (O’Brien); Clarke (Corbally half time), Robinson, Hanratty (Molloy 63); Sam Verdon (Adam Verdon 70), Adeyemo (Magerusan 78).

Referee: Marc Lynch.

