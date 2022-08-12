'We have seen it on the video' - Tim Clancy frustrated as Pats go out

Tim Clancy bemoaned a controversial decision that knocked St Patrick’s Athletic out of Europe – contending the referee favoured “the bigger club”.

Clancy’s FAI Cup holders couldn’t repeat their scalping of Slovenian NS Mura against CSKA Sofia on a heated night at Tallaght, both on and off the pitch.

Playing in front of 6760 at their temporary home, the Saints saw their first leg lead dissolve after 12 minutes when slack marking allowed Mauricio Garcez De Jesus to head home.

Extra-time seemed to be inevitable until Horatiu Fesnic judged that Harry Brockbank had handled in the box with 10 minutes left.

Clancy felt hard done by on the double, claiming a free should have been awarded in the build-up. Ivan Turitsov stepped up to send Joseph Anang the wrong way from the spot.

“Their second goal was really a killer,” decried the Saints manager.

“They (the officials) won’t have to come out and explain why a free kick is given in front of the dugout. I have no idea why.

“We have seen it on the video, it looks like it hits their player’s hand first before it comes back onto Harry’s.

“Again, he’s really quick to put the whistle in his mouth and give the bigger club a decision.” The late drama made for a hostile conclusion, with overzealous celebrations provoking a melee that ended with a player from each side – Adam O’Reilly and Bradley De Noojier – incurring straight red cards.

“No, it’s not worth your while,” said Clancy, when asked if he sought an explanation from the Romanian referee.

“It was chaos after the game. A load of stuff going on. It was a matter of getting them out of the way.

“I went into speak to them there but I wasn’t allowed “I have no idea what happened, just saw the melee of players running in.

“A lot of the decisions, any time we went near them he was blowing the whistle but our players were getting the same contact and not getting decisions.

“It’s frustrating because the difference between the two teams over two legs is a penalty that shouldn’t be given and a corner.

“Over two legs we matched them. We’re not naive enough to think we’re a better team but we did well over the two legs and we were unlucky.

“At this level of football, when you get the chances we had you have to take them and their keeper made a few good saves.

“We knew if we were to progress that we would have to take chances.”