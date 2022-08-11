'As a kid I didn’t think it was possible' - Ireland keeper Marie Hourihan calls time on career

Hourihan played 24 times for Ireland as well as for Chelsea and Manchester City at club level
Lindsey Horan #9 of United States attempts a shot on goal as Marie Hourihan Republic of Ireland makes the save during the first half of the first game of the USWNT Victory Tour at Rose Bowl on August 03, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 15:15
Larry Ryan

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Marie Hourihan has ended her playing career, aged 33, announcing it is time to "move into another area of the game and embrace a new challenge".

Hourihan earned 24 caps for Ireland, despite being almost 30 when she made her first senior appearance in the green. Though she figured for England U23s, that delay was mainly down to the incredible innings of her predecessor Emma Byrne, who clocked up 134 appearances.

Hourihan made her first Ireland appearance under Colin Bell and her last under Vera Pauw in the 3-0 European Championship qualifier defeat by Germany in 2020. 

She then fell behind Grace Moloney and Courtney Brosnan in the Ireland pecking order, with Megan Walsh also in the mix in recent times. Though Hourihan was still a member of Pauw's squad until last year, when she had to miss the Denmark friendly due to injury.

At club level, she has been much travelled, playing for both Manchester City and Chelsea in the WSL, winning the title at both clubs, and with Braga in Portugal. 

Chiaki Minamiyam #6 of INAC Kobe Leonessa and Marie Hourihan and Emma Wilhelmsson  compete for the ball during the International Women's Club Championship final match between Chelsea Ladies and INAC Kobe Leonessa at Ajinomoto Field Nishigaoka on December 8, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
She finished her club career with Birmingham last season, making seven appearances. 

London-born, Hourihan qualified for Ireland through her grandparents, born in Roscommon and Cork.

She told the Irish Examiner in 2017: "I’m hardly a plastic paddy given all my Irish relations. My late grandmother, Nancy Byrne, moved back from England to Arigna in Roscommon and we used to fly into Knock for visits every year."  

Today, she admitted a career as a professional was beyond her dreams in those days. 

"As a kid I didn’t think it was possible for me to become a professional football player, I’m happy I was wrong. 

"For the past 11 years I’ve been privileged to play alongside and against some of the best players in the world. Granted, conceding a few goals along the way.

"To my teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with, I say thank you and wish you all the very best for the upcoming season. Which on the back of the magnificent Euros performance by the Lionesses, will be the best yet. 

"For me now it’s time to step away from playing and move into another area of the game and embrace a new challenge."

UEFA Women's European Championship Qualifier, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 3/9/2019 Republic of Ireland Women vs Montenegro Women Ireland goalkeeper Marie Hourihan gives away her socks after the game Picture:  ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Larry Ryan

