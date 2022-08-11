Irish international Caldwell completes Reading switch 

Former Manchester United defender Diane Caldwell is staying in the Women’s Super League after the Ireland international joined Reading.

The 88-times capped central-back joins fellow Ireland international, goalkeeper Grace Moloney, at a club that hopes to better last season’s eight-placed finish.

Caldwell, 33, has been a globetrotter since leaving Dublin early in her career, playing in Norway, America and predominantly Germany.

Her dream was realised on the final day of the January transfer window when her girlhood idols Manchester United swooped to sign her from North Carolina Courage.

Injury prevented her from building on the eight starts she made but at least Caldwell is staying in what’s widely regarded as the best league in Europe.

“It is really great to be here and I'm excited to be finally training with the team,” she said ahead of the campaign, which kicks off on September 11 against newly-promoted Liverpool.

“I’m excited to really get down to work and get to know everyone better. Kelly [Chambers] had a massive impact on me choosing to come here, I had many great conversations with her before arriving, including what she is looking for me to bring and her objectives for the upcoming season.

“The enthusiasm and faith that she's shown in me, has meant a lot, when you have a coach who expresses their desire to bring you to a club it instantly makes you feel attached and ready to fight for the shirt.

“Having been here a couple of days now, I've been really impressed with everyone's attitudes in training, the work ethic has been excellent, and I cannot wait for the season to begin!"

Caldwell won her place back in the Ireland team earlier this year and will be aiming to start the crucial World Cup qualifier against Finland on September 1. Three points in the sold-out penultimate qualifier at Tallaght Stadium will clinch Ireland entry into the play-offs for next year’s tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.