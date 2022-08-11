Promising Irish prospect Andrew Moran signs new three-year deal at Brighton 

Irish under-21 international Andrew Moran has committed his immediate future to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Moran has penned a three-year deal at the Premier League outfit, having made his senior debut for the side in their EFL Cup win against Cardiff City.

The 18-year-old signed for Brighton from League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers in the summer of 2020, and has enjoyed great success with the seagulls' reserve team ever since.

We're pleased to announce midfielder Andrew Moran has signed a new contract that runs until June 2025. 🇮🇪✍️



Moran said he is keen to build on the progress he has already made in his tender years.

“I am delighted to commit my future here.

“I’ve had two really good years so far and have had the opportunity to progress quickly, which I am really grateful for and proud of.

“I’ve had some unbelievable moments here, winning the Premier League U17s Cup and making my first team debut, so I want to make more memories like those in a Brighton shirt.”