David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the Uefa Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Benzema becomes club's second-highest goalscorer as Real Madrid ease to Super Cup glory

Real Madrid's David Alaba celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium, Finland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 22:31
James Whelan

Real Madrid 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Karim Benzema became Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer as his strike helped the LaLiga side secure a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute when Casemiro cushioned Benzema’s header back after a corner. The French star then sealed Madrid’s record-equaling fifth Super Cup title in the 65th thanks to an assist from the lively Vinícius Júnior.

It was Benzema’s 324th goal for Madrid, overtaking club legend Raúl. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more after scoring 450 goals for the club between 2009-18.

But the game between the Champions League winners, Madrid, and Europa League champions, Frankfurt, failed to match the spectacle of their previous meeting.

Their only other competitive game was the 1960 European Cup final, when Alfredo Di Stéfano scored three goals and Ferenc Puskás chipped in with four to give Madrid a 7-3 win and fifth consecutive European crown.

Frankfurt goal-scorer Erwin Stein and teammate Dieter Stinka were in Helsinki for the rematch 62 years later, but it was the 93-year-old José Santamaria — the only remaining Madrid player from that final in Glasgow — who celebrated another win. The three veterans embraced warmly when they met before kickoff.

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Alaba, Carvajal (Rudiger 86),Mendy, Eder Militao, Modric (Rodrygo 68), Kroos (Tchouameni 86), Casemiro, Benzema, Valverde (Camavinga 77), Vinicius Junior (Ceballos 86). Subs Not Used: Lunin, Nacho, Vallejo, Lucas, Hazard, Asensio, Mariano. 

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: Trapp, Toure (Alario 71), N'Dicka, Tuta, Rode (Gotze 59), Sow, Lenz, Knauff, Borre, Kamada, Lindstrom (Muani 59). Subs Not Used: Grahl, Ramaj, Hasebe, Smolcic, Chandler, Jakic, Hauge, Alidou. 

Ref: Michael Oliver (Northumberland).

