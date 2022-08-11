'We're more than capable' - Matthews looking for back-to-back victories against CSKA

Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round (second leg)

St Patrick’s Athletic (1) v (0) CSKA Sofia, Tallaght Stadium (7.45)

Alan Mathews wants St Patrick’s Athletic to be inspired by Shamrock Rovers' progression to the group stages in Europe as they look to take a step towards emulating them at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

St Pat’s hold a narrow 1-0 lead against CSKA Sofia in their Europe Conference League third qualifying round tie following their heroic first leg win in the Bulgarian capital last week courtesy of Serge Atakayi’s dramatic late strike.

“The players and everyone associated with the team can take heart and belief that a side like Rovers have done such a good job in getting to the group stages of one of the European competitions and the fact that we were able to match them in our games to date,” said Mathews, the club’s Technical Director, in referencing the three tight league games between the Dublin rivals this season.

“Albeit there’s a substantial points difference between us in the League, we’ll try and emulate them and match that result tomorrow.”

CSKA have travelled under intense pressure to overturn the tie after a lacklustre display in the Vasil Levski Stadium last week.

And Mathews is expecting them to be much better.

“They’ll know more about us having played us. We’ll know more about them.

“We’ll try to be better, improve on certain things and come up a level or two. We expect our opponents to do the same.

“Yes, we expect a reaction from them as we’ll also be looking at ourselves to improve in certain areas too.

“It’s a big step for us to go and beat them again tonight. We’re more than capable of doing it.

“We put in a very good performance last week, the players were very disciplined in and out of possession and we worked hard to deny them opportunities.

“They’re serial group qualifiers across Europe in various competitions. You take confidence from that.

“But we’re only at half-time really and it will require another big performance to go through.” With €750,000 already secured, getting through to the play-off round would bring Saints’ prize fund to over €1 million.

“That kind of money is a multitude of the prize money here for winning leagues and cups, the type of revenue streams you don’t get organically,” said Mathews.

“You can see that’s where the rewards are. If clubs can progress a couple of rounds or qualify (for a group phase), it makes such a difference financially to the revenue clubs here can generate. So it's the golden goose.

“Someone said to me, was the plan to get to the group stages. We’ve a long way to go to the group stages.

“The plan was to make progress. We have. We want to make further progress and build it in that respect.”

Apart from winger Mark Doyle completing a three match suspension, St Pat's are at full strength.