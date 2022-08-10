James Milner insists Liverpool need to hit their levels sooner rather than later

The 36-year-old believes the summer signing of striker Darwin Nunez, who scored and provided an assist on his Premier League debut, will help with their development
James Milner insists Liverpool need to hit their levels sooner rather than later

ADAPT: James Milner accepts Liverpool have to continue to adapt. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 16:40
Carl Markham

Liverpool midfielder James Milner insists they have to continue adapting if they are not to be caught by the Premier League’s chasing pack.

The 36-year-old believes the summer signing of striker Darwin Nunez, who scored and provided an assist on his Premier League debut, will help with their development.

But he accepts they also have to raise their levels after a disappointing opening draw with newly-promoted Fulham.

Darwin Nunez made an impact at Craven Cottage (Adam Davy/PA)

“Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted first game of the season but it is down to us to rectify that, bounce back and make sure we hit our levels sooner rather than later,” he told Sky Sports.

“We have to get the performance to where we want to; it wasn’t there at the weekend so we have to improve on that.

“We will adapt our style of playing but having him (Nunez) means different players bring different things and that’s important.

“Teams watch us, they know how we want to play, We have to keep adapting, they are going to keep improving so it’s important we keep adapting and getting better also.”

More in this section

Liverpool v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - King Power Stadium Bernardo Silva happy at Manchester City but could yet exit club
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - The Mind Series - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit
FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH50-ENG-DEN Brentford snap up Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria for €15m
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>ANGER: Romelu Lukaku is determined to make an impact back at Inter Milan. Pic: Adam Davy/PA</p>

Romelu Lukaku fuelled by ‘anger’ after disappointing Chelsea return

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up