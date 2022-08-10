Sligo's Garry Buckley ruled out for rest of season with ACL injury

Sligo Rovers have confirmed that defender Garry Buckley has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury which will see him out for the rest of the 2022 season and also a large part of 2023.

The injury occurred in last week’s defeat to Viking FK in The Europa Conference League third round qualifier first-leg in Stavanger.

Buckley arrived at Rovers ahead of the 2020 season from Cork City and appeared mostly as a midfielder in his first season at the club.

Since then, he has made the move back to the centre of defence and signed a contract extension in 2021 to keep him at The Showgrounds until the end of 2023.

The injury comes as a big blow to the squad as they look to overturn a 5-1 first leg deficit against Viking.

Sligo manager John Russell said: "We’re all devastated for Garry.

"He is a leader within our group and a player of immense quality so we will miss him on the pitch for the rest of this season.

"As a club we will do everything to support him on his road to recovery.

"It’s a tough moment right now for Garry but I know he will come back fitter and stronger and the fans can look forward to seeing him back on the pitch at some point in 2023."