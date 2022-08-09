Colin Healy focused on Treaty task despite crucial incoming fixtures

This weekend could be decisive in the race for the SSE Airtricity League First Division title.

On Friday night, league leaders Cork City welcome Munster rivals Treaty United to Turner’s Cross while at the same time (7:45 pm kick-off) second-placed Galway United travel to third-placed Waterford.

Then on Monday night, City will finally play their game in hand over Galway, who are currently three points adrift of the Rebel Army in the pursuit of promotion back to the Premier Division, when they host Waterford for another Munster derby.

By Tuesday, the trio will have just seven games remaining each and the title/promotion picture should be much clearer.

But despite all the talk, City manager Colin Healy insisted his, and his players', sole focus is on Treaty United, whom they have already beaten 4-0, 3-0, and 5-0 in the league as well as 3-0 in the Munster senior cup this season.

“I just focus on Treaty. All our work this week is on Treaty. We don’t look at Monday, we don’t look at Cobh, we don’t look at the FAI Cup, we focus on Treaty,” enthused Healy.

“I know a lot of other people will be looking at other things that are going on but I don’t do that.

“We say that to the players as well; ‘We focus on the next game and that’s the most important thing.’ “I love my job, I love coaching Cork City - it's the place I want to be - and we are enjoying it at the moment but we need to make sure we keep focusing and we keep doing what we are doing.

“This year defensively we are very strong and we have got goals in the team but what I would say is that I think we are together. We are together and when we are on the pitch we are fighting together.

“It’s a good dressing room and the crowd have been fantastic, they are right behind us, and when you have that I always think that you have a chance.

“They (Treaty) are a good side and we have got to make sure that we are right in what we are doing so we can go and get the three points and keep pushing on.

“I won’t be looking at any of the games we played against them recently. They’re a different team, they have tightened up at the back.

“It’s a massive game for us. It will be a difficult game, the conditions will come into play as well but we’re looking forward to it."

Healy confirmed that Cian Bargary and Ally Gilchrist will return to training by the end of this week although the Treaty United match is likely to come too soon for them.