Wolves sign Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes

Just minutes after confirming captain Conor Coady had left to join Everton on loan, the club announced the arrival of the 25-year-old former Benfica academy graduate
Wolves sign Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes

SIGNED: Portugal's midfielder Goncalo Guedes (C) has been signed by Wolves. Pic: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 22:36
Carl Markham

Wolves have signed Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes on a five-year contract.

Just minutes after confirming captain Conor Coady had left to join Everton on loan, the club announced the arrival of the 25-year-old former Benfica academy graduate.

"We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased to welcome him to Wolves," said chairman Jeff Shi.

"He has natural talent and has performed very well across Europe and for his country, and we think he is well suited to the Premier League.

"We are always looking to improve the squad with high quality, and have been patient to make sure we got the right player.

"Goncalo worked with Bruno at Benfica and played with many members of our squad previously, so we're confident he will settle quickly into the group here.

"Very few transfers are ever straightforward, and this was no exception, with a number of clubs trying to secure the player right up until the last minute.

"Now, we are delighted that Goncalo is a Wolves player and look forward to giving him a warm welcome at Molineux this Saturday."

Guedes, a Portugal international, scored 13 times in his best LaLiga campaign last season and left Valencia with 36 goals in 176 appearances.

More in this section

West Bromwich Albion v Watford - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Watch: Watford's Ismaila Sarr scores from inside his own half
Arsenal v Olympiakos - UEFA Europa League - Round of 32 - Second Leg - Emirates Stadium Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal
Two flagship BBC radio stations lose listeners BBC ditches classified football results on Radio 5 live
<p>MIXED FORTUNES: Watford’s Ismaila Sarr acknowledges the crowd after during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.</p>

Ismaila Sarr goes from hero to villain as Watford draw with West Brom

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up