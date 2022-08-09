Galway's Rory Gaffney still chasing his dreams with Shamrock Rovers

UEFA Europa League Third qualifying round (second leg)

FK Shkupi (1) v (3) Shamrock Rovers, National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje (8pm)

Though accepting a prolific goalscorer he may not be, Rory Gaffney knows the targets he wants to hit before he hangs up his shooting boots.

As he enters the latter years of his time on grass, the bustling Shamrock Rovers’ front runner is having arguably one of the best seasons of his career.

And the Galway native, who returned home in 2020 after five years in England with Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers, Salford City and Walsall, is enjoying being back where it all began.

“For me, my career is different to a lot of other people,” mused Gaffney ahead of tonight's Europa League, third qualifying round second leg against FK Shkupi of North Macedonia.

“When I was in England, my main goal was to get another contract. More often than not at mid-table teams.

“Coming to Shamrock Rovers, the reason to come back was to win leagues and go on European runs, try to get to an FAI Cup final.

“You want the trophies, you want the medals, the experiences at the end of it.”

And these are shaping up to be the times he is set to look back on most fondly.

“Definitely. I don’t think there are too many years left in me. I’m 33 in October.

“So it would be great to be able to sit back whenever it’s over and say ‘yeah, I had a crack at England, won a couple of leagues and got the opportunity to go on a European run with Shamrock Rovers’.

“Not too many people in Tuam, County Galway saying that!”

Timing is everything, they say, and Gaffney believes his has been good.

“Yes, I suppose I could’ve stayed,” he says of opportunities to remain in England two years ago.

“I tore up my loan at Walsall and agreed to come back home.

“But it wasn’t going well for me there, so what I would have been doing the following season, I don’t know.

“I just felt that Shamrock Rovers, with the league about to start, was the time to get involved rather than coming back in the middle of the season. Also, the club could have signed another striker and I would have missed out on the opportunity.

“I just felt it was the right time.

“It was always in the back of my mind to finish up playing in Ireland.

“I always wanted to play for Shamrock Rovers, having played against them years ago.

“It’s turned out to be the right decision, anyway.”

Though he’s scored just six league goals this year and one in Europe against Hibernians, Gaffney’s all-action style has contributed immensely.

“I am happy with how it’s gone,” he says in assessing the season to date. “But at the same time I would have liked to have scored more goals.

“I still think I could have easily improved on that.

“Every striker in the league would say that they could have scored more goals.

“But I’ve never been a 20-goal a season striker. It’s why I’ve worked so hard on other areas of my game.

“I always had the mentality that if I don’t score today, what did I do for the team?

“I think that has helped me. I’ve played in different positions during my career, starting off as a winger when I was with Mervue and Limerick and then obviously became a striker.

“So I do think that I am able to create goals and chances for people because I’ve been that winger in the past and know what type of ball forward players want.”

Holding a 3-1 first leg lead, getting through in Skopje tonight will put Rovers into the play-off round of the Europa League while, should they be eliminated there, guaranteeing them Europa Conference League group stage and the minimum €3.3 million prize money that comes with it.

Caution and control are the bywords ahead of the tie.

“It has to be a bit of both,” said manager Stephen Bradley. “There will be moments in both games and we are going to have to understand that, and control that.

“We have enough experience to do that. Then there will be times we have to go and win the game, and we will just have to mix it up.

“It will take a bit of everything to win the game.”

Anchor midfielder Chris McCann, superb in last week's win, is out with a calf strain, but the talismanic Jack Byrne could feature at some stage having recovered from a hip flexor/stomach injury.

Defender Roberto Lopes continues his rehab from an MCL injury.