The 27-year-old Frenchman has a record of discipline issues
Manchester United reach agreement to sign Adrien Rabiot  

Adrien Rabiot of Juventus during the Coppa Italia Final match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on May 11, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 14:58
Jamie Jackson and Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus regarding the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot for an initial £15m.

Discussions are at an early stage regarding the player’s personal terms, and while Juventus are happy to sell the 27-year-old a green light will be required from his agent and mother, Veronique, before a deal can proceed.

Rabiot has previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse and has 29 international caps. He has won five Ligue 1 and one Serie A title but has a record of uneven discipline, including being fined for lateness.

United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, still retains hope of signing his principal midfield target, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, despite mixed signals emanating from the Spanish club regarding a sale of the Netherlands playmaker. The transfer would cost United €65m (£55m) plus €20m in add‑ons, though the structure of the additional payments has not been decided.

United, who began their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday, are also targeting Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic as a possible signing to help bolster the club’s depleted attacking options. The fee would be in the region of £10m for the 33-year-old.

Guardian

Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi - UEFA Europa League - Third Qualifying Round - First Leg - Tallaght Stadium

Chris McCann ruled out of Shamrock Rovers' Europa League tie

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

