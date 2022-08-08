Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi asks to leave Chelsea on loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago and scored seven goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season. The Mirror says Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry about the 26-year-old’s availability, with Sane considered a back-up if Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag fails to bring Ajax’s Antony to Old Trafford.