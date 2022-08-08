Keeping a great team great is the hardest job of all

Maybe it’s all come a bit too early. Because last season was one that can never be repeated, instinct tells you this year is bound to be the comedown.

Either way, I feel like a parent on Christmas Day, the kids clambering all over me at four in the morning. “Get back to bed! And get up at a reasonable hour”. To no avail, of course.

We’re up and running, and why? Because football reached peak greed and insanity. They gave a summer tournament to somewhere birds self-combust on take-off, a competition where the term “burnout” would’ve taken on new meaning.

Having realised their mistake, but not wanting to return the cheque (naturally), we’re saddled with a winter World Cup. ‘Tis a season to be jolly.

People are irked and cynical about Klopp’s constant carping, but at what point do you admit he’s got a point? Still, maybe the managers and players could take a cut in their salar-ha ha ha ha. Ah, almost got through it… Having learned the hard way that winning everything is impossible, let’s celebrate the bravest of attempts and wonder how this season will pan out.

Do we abandon the domestic cups, as in previous years? Whilst simultaneously claiming last season was a major triumph since those were ‘all’ we won? There’s such a thing as being too cynical, y’know.

If the second-string players fight and get us into those pesky latter stages, what can a poor manager do? Pick the third-string?

The squad’s already got its quota of injuries, with the inevitable early loss of Thiago (made from the same glass as Keita), so cups might not be a problem anyway.

There’s no Sadio Mane now. The club admirably didn’t whinge about it but got on with finding a replacement, though it seems an impossible task.

Not sure about Nunez. He scored four in a friendly and didn’t connect properly with any of them. It all looked a bit, hmm, accidental?

In the two ‘proper’ matches so far, it’s hard to make out what we’ve got but his impact was undeniable and it’s not like we can’t trust Klopp’s judgement.

Even if der boss does seem to be clinging to Firmino no matter what happens – or doesn’t, more accurately. Sentiment isn’t a terrible thing, Shankly also hung onto his favourites a bit too long, but eventually learned time marches on.

We’ve kept Salah, something I’d predicted wouldn’t happen. Nostradamus has no worries about competition.

He got his obligatory opening-day goal, at the end of a generally lifeless team performance which barely merited the point it got.

Klopp criticised the lethargic start, like it was something he had no control over. We were well up for it against City, after all. The word complacency was shouted down on social media, but they played like Evans’ team used to against Everton; how dare you chase and tackle us, you inferiors? It almost proved embarrassingly costly.

And yet we were a coat of paint away from all three points right at the death.

I await Klopp’s next tedious lecture about anyone who says Trent can’t defend knowing nothing about football. We accepted this pact with the frantic a long time ago, and it’s served us pretty well. So far, he said gloomily… I suppose we ought to mention perspective. The Mane Years, for want of a better term, were wonderful and it’s possibly greedy to want more of the same.

You see complacent signs in Van Dijk, a hint of rust in midfield too, and remember that keeping a great team great is the hardest job in football. My guard may be up before any punch has even been thrown, and it’d be an easy, joyous climbdown if I were proven wrong (again).

The latent cowardice of pessimism. I’m not proud of it.

Is it fair to talk this way about a team that hasn’t lost a league game since December? Probably not.