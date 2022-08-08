Guardiola: Haaland has already proved his worth

West Ham 0 Manchester City 2

Pep Guardiola declared that Erling Haaland has already proved his worth after the striker marked his Premier League debut with two goals.

"One week ago he could not adapt in the Premier League and now he is the best alongside Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo," the City manager said of the chatter concerning the 60million Euro man, who had missed an open goal against Liverpool in the Community Shield the previous week.

"Two goals - the debate is over!"

A penalty - which he won himself - and a ruthless finish on the run after Kevin De Bruyne had sent him clear added up to a stellar bow in Europe's toughest league from the ex-Borussia Dortmund man.

"I don't know him much because we are only one month together but I know how he handled a lot of criticism this week," Guardiola added.

"The way he took the ball to take a penalty I said 'I like him' - I think if someone goes to take the ball he will punch the faces of his team-mates. That is a good sign - and he scored. He is here to score goals."

West Ham, who gave City all sorts of problems less than three months ago in a pulsating 2-2 draw, were surprisingly supine; it soon became a question of when rather than if City could prise open their defence.

De Bruyne, having shanked a decent chance wide, slid the ball into the net in the 26th minute but Ilkay Gundogan, the supplier, had been offside.

Lukasz Fabianski had been the beaten goalkeeper for that one but was forced off two minutes later through injury, and it was his replacement, Alphonse Areola, who was at fault in the 35th minute.

Haaland had been relatively quiet, with a Phil Foden cross that was too high, his only sniff of a chance. But when Gundogan played him through the Norwegian's burst of speed took him round the goalkeeper, who stuck out an arm and brought him down.

Haaland took the spot-kick himself, sending Areola the wrong way with his trusty left-foot.

West Ham knew they had to be more proactive in the second period and the tempo was duly upped to put City under pressure for a few minutes around the hour mark, although Declan Rice was guilty of leaning back to send a decent chance over.

Their new-found boldness turned out to be their undoing however as De Bruyne found sufficient space in the 65th minute to send Haaland sprinting into the box and, once he had shifted the ball on to that golden left foot, a second goal was inevitable.

Ederson denied the hosts a lifeline with a diving save to bat away a header from Hammers new boy Gianluca Scamacca, who had replaced Antonio as the lone striker just before the hour mark.

Had that gone in it would have made the game more interesting, and possibly the entire title race as well. Had the Hammers somehow gone on to scrape parity would have been an absolute travesty however. City looked every inch as assured on the ball as previous title-lifting seasons - and now they have the goal-getter they were missing last term.

Haaland might have claimed the match ball too, heading one chance over and failing to anticipate Gundogan's ball across the box.

"It is almost 30 minutes since I scored the last goal so I have to keep going,” the striker said.

"We tried but we couldn't get near them," lamented West Ham manager David Moyes, who admitted Kyle Walker's unexpected forays into midfield had foxed him. "Next time we hope to be better."

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6 (Areola 28, 5); Coufal 6, Zouma 7, Johnson 7, Cresswell 6; Soucek 6, Rice 7; Bowen 6 (Downes 90, 3), Lanzini 5 (Benrahma 57, 5), Fornals 6 (Coventry 90, 3); Antonio 5 (Scamacca 57, 6).

Unused subs: Randolph, Vlasic, Oko-Flex, Ashby.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Dias 7, Ake 7, Cancelo 8; Gundogan 7 (Silva 78, 5), Rodri 7 (Phillips 88, 4), De Bruyne 8 (Palmer 88, 3); Foden 7 (Mahrez 88, 4), Haaland 8 (Alvarez 78, 5), Grealish 6.

Unused subs: Ortega, Stones, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6