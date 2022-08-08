Chelsea do enough as Thomas Tuchel mulls younger legs

Thomas Tuchel is looking to spend again despite Chelsea splashing more cash than any other Premier League team this summer.

He was relieved to take three points at Goodison Park where Chelsea have lost on their last four visits but is well aware a team that he admits is in "transition" needs to continue to lower their age profile and make improvements if they are to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

With Cesar Azpilicueta 33 later this month and Thiago Silva 38 next month, Tuchel is looking for a young, pacier defender to be groomed alongside new boy Kalidou Koulibaly, who is no spring chicken himself at 31.

In midfield Jorginho - who scored the penalty winner - N'golo Kante are both in their 30s.

There is also a concern about fire power despite the arrival of Raheem Sterling. The former Manchester City player will get his fair share but has never been the most clinical of strikers while Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are hardly prolific.

Liverpool have bough Nunez, City have signed Haaland, Arsenal have added Gabriel Jesus while Tottenham have Kane and Son - all players who will virtually guarantee goals while Chelsea you suspect will lack a clinical finisher.

While their back three coped fairly comfortably with an Everton attack that had no recognised striker, Tuchel acknowledged he needs to add some pace and younger legs for the long-term, especially after the departure of the jet-heeled Anthony Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christenson to Barcelona in the summer.

"We have a lot of experience but it is also a lot of age," he said. "They have their quality and they know what they are doing. We also need to make sure we have a new generation to take over in the next years but the guys are strong that is why they are under contract and the guys have our trust.

"There needs to be some balance [between experience and youth]. I think it is necessary. The game in general is very physical and demands a lot. This is the situation. We knew it before. Azpi is the legend that he is, Thiago is in the moment still very important to us and when we had the chance to sign Khalidou we did it because we believe that he has some years ahead of him.

"But in general it is the fact that like the goalkeeper [Edouard Mendy] they are in their 30s and that is just what it is.

"Rudiger was fast and he reached the top speed in the last two seasons. Pace is an issue and speed is an issue. In all signings this is the demand of the game that you can play one-on-ones, that you can defend space if needed with high speed runs."

Chelsea made hard work of beating an Everton team who were playing without a recognised striker with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Salomon Rondon suspended and Richarlison sold to Spurs and suffered the setback of losing defender Ben Godfrey with a broken leg after only 10 minutes.

Lampard was happy with Everton's general performance but knows they must find a striker urgently if they are to avoid another battle against the drop.

"We had three or four chances in good positions and we've got to do better," he said. "If we had taken one of those we would have come away with a draw and might have won it but we don't have that clinical No 9 with that killer instinct in the box who will take those chances.

"We have to find a way at the minute and of course we are looking at it recruitment wise. We want to have a couple more options and we are all working in that direction. But I thought the performance was good against a top team. The penalty was really the only difference."

Everton (3-4-3): Pickford 6; Godfrey 5 (Holgate 18, 6). Mina 7 (Vinagre 70, 5), Tarkowski 8; Patterson 6, Iwobi 7, Doucoure 7, Mykolenko 5; Gordon 5, Gray 7, McNeil 5 (Alli 60, 5).

Subs not used: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gbamin, Warrington, Mills.

Booked: Mina, Mykolenko.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 7, Silva 7, Koulibably 7 (Cucarella 74, 5); James 7, Jorginho 6 (Gallagher 90), Kante 7, Chilwell 6 (Loftus-Cheek 64, 5); Mount 5 (Pulisic 64, 5), Sterling 6, Havertz 6 (Broja 75, 5).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Kovacic, Chalobah, Ziyech.

Goal: Jordinho pen 45.

Referee: Craig Pawson 7.