Shane Long scores first goal in 11 years for Reading

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long scored his first goal for Reading since the Championship play-off of 2011 as his side came back behind to claim 2-1 victory at Cardiff.
Ireland midfielder Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
Now 35, the Tipperary man re-signed for Reading after being released by Southampton this summer.
Tom Ince, son of Reading manager Paul, made it 2-1 in the 63rd minute with a rasping effort from distance, and Cardiff were unable to mount a comeback.
Another Ireland striker, Sam Szmodics scored on his Blackburn debut in a 3-0 away win over Swansea. Michael Obafemi played the whole game for the Swans but failed to get on the scoresheet.
Troy Parrott also played 90 minutes for Preston in a scoreless draw with Hull City
Jimmy Dunne was among the goals for QPR in their 3-2 win over Middlesbrough, who had Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan sent off late on for a professional foul.
James McClean had an early goal for Wigan, later cancelled out by Norwich's Max Aarons in a 1-1 draw.