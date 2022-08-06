Shane Long scores first goal in 11 years for Reading

The Ireland striker played his part in comeback win for the Royals
Reading's Shane Long celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire. 

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 17:44

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long scored his first goal for Reading since the Championship play-off of 2011 as his side came back behind to claim 2-1 victory at Cardiff. 

Ireland midfielder Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.

Now 35, the Tipperary man re-signed for Reading after being released by Southampton this summer.

Tom Ince, son of Reading manager Paul, made it 2-1 in the 63rd minute with a rasping effort from distance, and Cardiff were unable to mount a comeback. 

Another Ireland striker, Sam Szmodics scored on his Blackburn debut in a 3-0 away win over Swansea.  Michael Obafemi played the whole game for the Swans but failed to get on the scoresheet. 

Troy Parrott also played 90 minutes for Preston in a scoreless draw with Hull City

Jimmy Dunne was among the goals for QPR in their 3-2 win over Middlesbrough, who had Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan sent off late on for a professional foul. 

James McClean had an early goal for Wigan, later cancelled out by Norwich's Max Aarons in a 1-1 draw.

