What a difference a year makes as Arteta banishes the Brentford demons

An opening day trip to Selhurst Park for Arsenal was always going to be about juxtaposition; and they proved incomparable to the side of one year ago.

On one side of the page lies this game in south London, on the other last year’s horrorfest of a defeat at Brentford.

On that day the energy of the newly promoted side, the atmosphere in the ground and the intensity of the home team’s pressure saw Arsenal not just beaten 2-0 but humiliated on the opening Friday of the new campaign.

Ben White, on his Arsenal debut, was almost squashed into the ground by a ruthless Ivan Toney and Brentford’s second goal, from a corner, seemed almost inevitable after Sergi Canos had put the Bees ahead.

Arsenal may have been Covid-depleted, the players even travelled to the game in cars in a desperate bid to avoid further infections, but they left shell-shocked and already under pressure after being out-muscled and out-manoeuvred.

The images that day were some of the most iconic of the season, and have festered in north London ever since.

Two more defeats in the next two games, also without scoring a goal, set the tone for a difficult start to the campaign which made qualifying for the Champions League so much more difficult, even if Arteta’s side revived in mid-season.

Fast forward a year and here we had another Friday night. Another London rival away from home. Another rabid home crowd. But, wow, what a different Arsenal.

Only three players remained from last year’s opening fixture, which in itself tells a story of what Arsenal have been through since.

But the difference between 2021 and 2022 was significant, showing creativity in the first half and dogged determination in the second.

Their pace of pass, attacking intensity and fluidity in the opening 15 minutes almost silenced the Palace ultras and there was a sense of confidence in everything they did.

It did the juxtaposition no harm that their opening goal came from a corner, or that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, looking a whole lot more reliable than the Bernd Leno, was always there when Palace upped a gear, keeping out Edouard’s header and then denying Eze in the second half.

Not everything was perfect. A string of long balls over the top of the Arsenal defence from Palace’s Joachim Anderson caused constant problems, just as they did when Palace won last year’s fixture at Selhurst Park 3-0 in another chastening moment for Arteta’s men.

White, asked to play right-back, had a tough evening against Wilfried Zaha and is far better in a central role, and the Gunners sat far too deep for much of the second half as Palace were allowed to dominate the ball.

Arteta probably left it rather late to bring on substitutes, reinforcements only arriving after 83 minutes, by which time Palace were enjoying 75% possession and sensing an equaliser.

But credit to the Gunners for the concentration levels they showed to keep the home side at bay, and as soon as Kieran Tierney did arrive on the pitch the increase in energy was visible. Within minutes Saka forced an own goal from Marc Guehi.

As a result, the overall sensation was of a much-improved Arsenal, with Saliba in particular outstanding at the back and Jesus impressive.

The goal also provided a wonderful sense of symmetry. 2-0 to Brentford in 2021, 2-0 at Palace in 2022. That’s a juxtaposition Arsenal fans won’t mind seeing. Could it be an omen for the season ahead?

Next up is a home game against Leicester with matches against promoted sides Bournemouth (away) and Fulham (home) to follow. The month ends with a home game against Villa and it is not until September 4, when they travel to Old Trafford, that they face one of the big six.

It’s early days, but this performance must give Arteta confidence that his team are capable of far more than last year.