Premier League: Game by game facts

Liverpool won six straight Premier League games against Fulham between 2012 and 2019, but were unable to beat them in the 2021-22 season, drawing 1-1 away and losing 1-0 at home
Premier League: Game by game facts

CONFIDENT: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who is confident his side can eradicate the inconsistencies of last season and finish in the top half of the Premier League. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 06:55

TODAY

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30am) 

Liverpool won six straight Premier League games against Fulham between 2012 and 2019, but were unable to beat them in the 2021-22 season, drawing 1-1 away and losing 1-0 at home.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3pm) 

Villa have won only one of their five opening day Premier League games against newly promoted teams (D1 L3), a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in 2015-16.

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (3pm) 

After winning only three league matches in a run of 25 at Leeds, Wolves have won three out of their last four at Elland Road.

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (3pm) 

It's been a 23-year absence from the Premier League but Forest have failed to beat Newcastle in eight meetings. (L5 D3)  

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (3pm) 

Southampton have only won four Premier League away games against Spurs.

Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm) 

Everton have won four of their last five home matches against Chelsea in the league  

TOMORROW

Leicester City v Brentford (2pm) 

Brentford will be seeking a first Premier League win over Leicester in their third attempt and are winlesss in 10 against the Foxes in all competitions since 1953 

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion (2pm) 

United have won seven of their 10 Premier League matches with Brighton, including all five at Old Trafford, though Brighton won the last meeting at the Amex in May 4-0.

West Ham United v Manchester City (4:30pm) 

After losing four home games in the league against City in which they conceded 17 goals, West Ham have drawn the last two, including a 2-2 stalemate in May. 

Reuters

More in this section

Serge Atakayi celebrates scoring their first goal late in the game with Eoin Doyle 4/8/2022 European success proving lucrative for League of Ireland clubs
Republic of Ireland U21's Training Session Bohemians sign Jonathan Afolabi signs from Celtic
Jesse Marsch File Photo Jesse Marsch backs Leeds to improve despite summer departure of key duo
<p>Moving on up: Nottingham Forest U23 Coach, Andy Reid, looks on before a pre-season friendly match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

Andy Reid joins Forest coaching staff for Premier League kickoff

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up