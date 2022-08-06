Premier League: Game by game facts

TODAY

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30am)

Liverpool won six straight Premier League games against Fulham between 2012 and 2019, but were unable to beat them in the 2021-22 season, drawing 1-1 away and losing 1-0 at home.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3pm)

Villa have won only one of their five opening day Premier League games against newly promoted teams (D1 L3), a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in 2015-16.

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (3pm)

After winning only three league matches in a run of 25 at Leeds, Wolves have won three out of their last four at Elland Road.

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

It's been a 23-year absence from the Premier League but Forest have failed to beat Newcastle in eight meetings. (L5 D3)

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (3pm)

Southampton have only won four Premier League away games against Spurs.

Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Everton have won four of their last five home matches against Chelsea in the league

TOMORROW

Leicester City v Brentford (2pm)

Brentford will be seeking a first Premier League win over Leicester in their third attempt and are winlesss in 10 against the Foxes in all competitions since 1953

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion (2pm)

United have won seven of their 10 Premier League matches with Brighton, including all five at Old Trafford, though Brighton won the last meeting at the Amex in May 4-0.

West Ham United v Manchester City (4:30pm)

After losing four home games in the league against City in which they conceded 17 goals, West Ham have drawn the last two, including a 2-2 stalemate in May.

Reuters