Premier League: Game by game facts

TODAY
Liverpool won six straight Premier League games against Fulham between 2012 and 2019, but were unable to beat them in the 2021-22 season, drawing 1-1 away and losing 1-0 at home.
Villa have won only one of their five opening day Premier League games against newly promoted teams (D1 L3), a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in 2015-16.
After winning only three league matches in a run of 25 at Leeds, Wolves have won three out of their last four at Elland Road.
It's been a 23-year absence from the Premier League but Forest have failed to beat Newcastle in eight meetings. (L5 D3)
Southampton have only won four Premier League away games against Spurs.
Everton have won four of their last five home matches against Chelsea in the league
TOMORROW
Brentford will be seeking a first Premier League win over Leicester in their third attempt and are winlesss in 10 against the Foxes in all competitions since 1953
United have won seven of their 10 Premier League matches with Brighton, including all five at Old Trafford, though Brighton won the last meeting at the Amex in May 4-0.
After losing four home games in the league against City in which they conceded 17 goals, West Ham have drawn the last two, including a 2-2 stalemate in May.
