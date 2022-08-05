Frank Lampard: Dele Alli could provide solution to Everton’s striker dilemma

Lampard heads into Saturday’s evening fixture at Goodison Park without a recognised central attacker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury
Frank Lampard: Dele Alli could provide solution to Everton’s striker dilemma

STRIKING OPTION: Dele Alli will enter his first full season as an Everton player. Pic: Tim Goode/PA

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 17:32
PA Sport

Frank Lampard believes Dele Alli could be the remedy for his striker headache in Everton’s Premier League opener against Chelsea.

Lampard heads into Saturday’s evening fixture at Goodison Park without a recognised central attacker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

Salomon Rondon is suspended for the visit of Lampard’s former club, while Richarlison has been sold to Tottenham.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss his side’s opener against Chelsea (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Alli has started only once since his January switch from Spurs, but Lampard said: “Dele made his name as a second striker, in my opinion, with Harry Kane at Tottenham.

“They had some great years together. He may be moved back as the years went on, generally to become more of a number eight or a more structured midfield player.

“But he is certainly in the running as a solution.”

Everton avoided relegation to the Championship on the penultimate day of last season after coming from two goals behind to win at Crystal Palace.

Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre have bolstered Everton’s squad for the new campaign.

But Lampard, who took over from the sacked Rafael Benitez in January, has warned that his side must improve to avoid another relegation scrap.

“We must work on every side of our game to be sure that we are not in a situation like we were in last season,” said the 44-year-old.

“It’s nice to have a relative clean slate. I never felt that we had that in my period at the club and that is important, because it should hopefully give us a fresh idea and feeling of confidence.

Winger Dwight McNeil has joined Everton from Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are all level, while at times last year it felt like we were chasing, especially if you’re five points from safety. That’s something we overcame and that’s testament to the group of players we have, the club and fans.

“There are still things I want us to do going forward to try to make us play more the way I want us to play – to be more consistent in what we can deliver.

“That will be a mixture of work on the training pitch and the players we can hopefully strengthen the squad with.

“We are working on and off the pitch and trying to improve the club in any way possible. There are a lot of good people at the club, but we have to get the culture right and move forward. We have to keep this unified feeling we have.”

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira out for six months after Achilles surgery
Ralph Hasenhuttl File Photo Ralph Hasenhuttl not interested in making big-money signings for Southampton
Wales v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League - Group A4 - Cardiff City Stadium Marco Silva thinks injured Harry Wilson will be fit for World Cup
EvertonPlace: UK
<p>NEW DEAL: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has signed an extension to his contract.</p>

Eddie Howe signs new deal with Newcastle United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up