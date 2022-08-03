Kenny welcomes McGrath’s move to Tangerines

GOOD MOVE: Jamie McGrath. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Fallon

Stephen Kenny has welcomed Jamie McGrath’s season-loan switch to Dundee United, admitting his inactivity at Wigan Athletic was becoming a concern.

A move in the final hours of the January transfer window to a Wigan side on the cusp of promotion to the Championship looked a progressive step for McGrath.

He had broken into the Ireland team four months earlier under his former Dundalk boss Kenny, memorably handed his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Faro.

Opportunities were scarce for the 25-year-old Meathman and he’s departing English with just four appearances, including one league start, to show from a two-year contract he penned. There’s every chance he won’t be returning to his parent club.

“It’s not that Jamie hasn't kicked on, he hasn't hardly kicked a ball,” observed Ireland manager Kenny, who was in contact with McGrath last week to discuss his predicament.

“The move hasn't gone well for whatever reason which is through no fault of his own. He'd been training well at Wigan, by all accounts.

“I spoke to him last week because I was interested to see where he was and there is interest from a few clubs in Scotland.

“He needs to play. Jamie is technically very good but he's hugely mobile and has a tremendous out of possession shift.

“His workrate off the ball is very good and in those big matches against the likes of Portugal and Belgium, you need players who can do that. He can certainly do both.” The Tangerines beat off competition for McGrath from SPFL rivals Aberdeen, now managed by the player’s former boss at St Mirren, Jim Goodwin. He could make his debut in Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier at home to AZ Alkmaar.

"I had spoken to the gaffer Jack Ross once or twice in the past — so I guess it’s third time lucky now,” McGrath said after signing.

“That was the decisive factor. A few clubs came in for me but, speaking with the gaffer, I knew straight away this is where I want to be.”

