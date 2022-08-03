Pictures: Liam Brady drops into the Juve museum to donate 1982 Scudetto-winning ball

Liam Brady has taken a nostalgic trip back to Turin, the location of some of the Irish legends finest days in football.

Brady was in Turin to hand over his Scudetto-winning penalty ball from 1982, which will now hold pride of place in the Juventus museum.

OLD PALS: Liam Brady and Juventus 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny. Pic: Juventus/Twitter

Brady found a home in Turin between 1980 and 1982, having spent seven years at Arsenal in the years previous.

He recalled the scenes upon his arrival at the club years later on RTÉ: "When the plane landed [in Turin], there was a mass of black and white. [The] Juventus supporters were waiting for me to arrive; it was something I didn’t expect."

His standout moment came in his final moments in a Juve shirt, sinking a penalty against Catanzaro that secured the Italian giants the league title. A moment that will live on forever for fans of the 'Old Lady'.

NOSTALGIA: Former Juventus player Liam Brady at Juventus Museum with Paolo Garimberti. Pic: Juventus/Twitter

Brady had already known he was to be sold prior to the Catanzaro fixture, in order to facilitate the arrival of Michel Platini, but that didn't deter the then number ten.

The distinctive black and white ball will now sit proudly in the museum, where it will be remembered and reminisced about for years to come.

You can watch highlights of the 1982 game below: