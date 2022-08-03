Kasper Schmeichel completes Nice move, Leicester set to stick with Ward 

Schmeichel leaves the club after 11-years, having won the Premier League, FA Cup and Championship. 
CLUB LEGEND: Kasper Schmeichel. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, Pool)

Shane Donovan

Kasper Schmeichel has completed his move from Leicester to French side Nice.

The 35-year-old 'keeper spent the last 11 years at the Foxes, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield, and Championship during his time between the post at the King Power Stadium. 

The Dane passed his medical with the Ligue 1 side after the two clubs came to an agreement. 

This follows comments over the weekend from Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, who said the veteran would be allowed to move on if he found a suitor. 

Schmeichel follows midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Nice, having had his contract terminated by Juventus. Ramsey spent time with Rangers last season but failed to reach the heights expected of him in Scotland. 

Leicester have not signed a replacement for their former captain, making it increasingly likely that they will give former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward a chance to be first choice at the King Power next season.

The announcement of Schmeichel's exit comes in the wake of rumours that James Maddison, Wesley Fofana and Youri Tielemans may also leave Leicester. 

