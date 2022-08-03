Jamie McGrath on verge of SPFL return with Dundee United

Dundee United are preparing to end Jamie McGrath’s disastrous brief spell at Wigan Athletic by smoothing a return to Scotland.

A move in the final hours of the January transfer window to a Wigan side on the cusp of promotion to the Championship looked a progressive step for McGrath.

He had broken into the Ireland team four months earlier, memorably handed his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Faro.

Opportunities were sparse for the 25-year-old Meathman at Wigan and he’s departing England with just four appearances, including one league start, to show from a two-year contract he penned.

Reports in Scotland – where McGrath shot to stardom as a goalscoring sensation under compatriot Jim Goodwin at St Mirren – claim Dundee United is his destination. They’ve beaten off competition from SPFL rivals Aberdeen, now managed by Waterford native Goodwin, for McGrath.

"It's a deal we would hope to conclude but haven’t done so as yet, so difficult for me to comment on properly," said Tangerines boss Jack Ross, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier at home to AZ Alkmaar.

"Certainly, our desire is there to bring that player to the club. I think that’s common knowledge now and I’m confident that hopefully that will be the case."

Ross was interested in bringing McGrath while in charge of Hibs but a paperwork mix-up and his subsequent sacking ruled it out.

"When you work with players or identify them as players you would like to work with, you continually follow their career pathway and how they’re getting on," Ross explained.

"He’s somebody I’ve been keen to work with in the past and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity soon."