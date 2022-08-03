Premier League clubs will no longer take the knee before every match

The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming season
TAKING A KNEE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold taking a knee before the Community Shield. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 11:32
PA Sport

Premier League clubs will no longer take the knee before every match, the governing body has confirmed.

The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming season in order to "amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society".

Premier League captains agreed to do it on the opening match round of the season this weekend, dedicated No Room for Racism match rounds in October and March, Boxing Day fixtures following the conclusion of the winter World Cup in Qatar, Premier League matches on the final day of the season and the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.

A statement from the players read: "We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.

"We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all."

