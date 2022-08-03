Stephen Kenny: I risked not getting senior job by overhauling U21s

Stephen Kenny contends he risked losing his golden succession ticket by overhauling Ireland’s U21s.

The current senior boss was elevated in April 2020 as part of a deal he’d brokered with then FAI chief John Delaney in late 2018.

Under the terms of the contract hatched to depart double-holders Dundalk, he would fulfil the U21 brief on the proviso the ultimate post held by Mick McCarthy would be his by August 2020.

Kenny, when asked at his FAI unveiling about the unusual arrangement, reaffirmed the handover was legally bound in writing.

When the onset of the pandemic presented the FAI with a dilemma on whether to extend McCarthy’s stay to cover the postponed Euro play-off semi-final in Slovakia, Kenny’s camp were always confident of the original small print taking precedence.

Hence the surprise when the 50-year-old outlined the concerns he held about the switch coming to fruition.

His stint at U21 level was a successful one. They suffered just three defeats over the stretch comprising a dozen outings, with a semi-final appearance at the prestigious Toulon Tournament and 16 points from a possible 21 in their Euro qualification group banked.

Youthful exuberance permeated throughout the squad. An attacking trio of Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott ran riot – earning the latter pair senior call-ups and debuts under McCarthy.

Reflecting almost three years on, Kenny talked up the strategic approach he adopted, hopeful – yet not guaranteed – he’d benefit from the infusion once his own promotion to the hotseat was activated.

"It was a risk because if I had not done well as U21 manager, I may not have got the senior job," Kenny surmised about the fast-tracking policy.

"You know the way things happen. You can’t be certain. In life, you can’t be certain."

Kenny seemed as certain as a bank official when sitting behind the Aviva Press Conference desk all of four years ago, adamant his ascension was bulletproof irrespective of whether McCarthy had blazed a trail through the Euro campaign that was looming.

One point, instead of the required three, from the concluding qualifier against Denmark condemned Ireland to third spot and the lottery of two playoffs.

Asked to clarify if the FAI held an abort clause, or any leeway linked to Kenny failing to hit certain targets, he confirmed none existed.

"I sat down with the coaches of the underage international teams, Jason Donohoe (U15), Paul Osam (U16), Colin O'Brien (U17), Jim Crawford (U18), Tom Mohan (U19) – as well as Keith Andrews, who’d worked with the squads – and we coordinated plans.

“We radically picked players who were five years out of their age group in Gavin Bazunu and Troy Parrott.

"Then there was the 2001-born batch of Jason Knight, Nathan Collins and Adam Idah.

"We were up against Italy and Sweden in the Euro qualifiers – both of whom had big names.

“Those decisions were made based on what we felt was right and how the team could grow.

"We did it because it was the right thing to do. We’ve seen all these players come into the senior team and we weren’t wrong on any of them.”